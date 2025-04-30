Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Prediction: in 12 months the Barclays share price could…

Prediction: in 12 months the Barclays share price could…

Barclays just reported a strong set of Q1 results, but the share price fell in response. Who says the stock market is predictable?

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:
Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

What did a 19% surge in first-quarter profit before tax on Wednesday (30 April), with earnings per share (EPS) up 26%, do for the Barclays (LSE: BARC) share price?

The gains were mainly driven by the investment banking division. It was global investment banking that crushed so many financial firms during the 2008 crisis. But now it’s helping Barclays keep ahead of soft UK lending.

We saw a return on tangible equity (RoTE) of 14%, with a Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 13.9%, and a liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) of 175%. It seems the bank is awash with liquidity.

The share price? At the time of writing it’s down 2.5%. You sometimes have to wonder what investors want from a stock.

Valuation

So what about the prospects for the next 12 months and beyond?

Management intends to raise capital returns in 2025 progressively above 2024 levels. And they hope to hit a total capital return for the three years between 2024 and 2026 of at least £10bn. Ten billion! Are the words ‘cash cow’ ringing in my ears, or what?

The plans is to return this capital mainly by way of share buybacks. Total dividend cash should remain around the same level as 2023. But the falling number of shares in circulation should steadily boost per-share dividends.

The forecast dividend yield for the current year stands at a modest 2.8%. Forecasts suggest it could rise to 3.8% by 2027. It wouldn’t be the biggest in the bank sector, with Lloyds Banking Group offering 4.3% and HSBC Holdings up at 6.1%. But I reckon Barclays could beat its peers in share price gains.

Some guesses

What’s a fair price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio for a FTSE 100 bank? The long-term average for the index is about 15. So let’s plump for 10 for a bank to cover uncertain economic conditions.

Barclays is on a forward P/E for 2025 of just 7.4. For that to rise to my suggested 10, it could need the share price to rise by around 35% to reach 403p. The current broker consensus is at 344p, but the highest is 410p.

Looking forward a couple of years, the mooted 2027 P/E is down at a lowly 5.3. To get that up to 10 we’d need to see a Barclays share price of something like 564p in that timescale.

That would be a near doubling over the price at the time of writing.

Realistic

I must stress that I’m looking at just one simple measure here. And different banks’ businesses will not depend on the same things in the same proportions. Of the three I mention here, Lloyds is wholly UK-retail focused. HSBC is heavily exposed to China. And Barclays retains its US investment banking business.

The three could move very differently, and Barclays might be at significant risk from US tariffs and a trade war.

My prediction? Well, let’s call it more speculation. But it would be nice it if comes good. Barclays is firmly on my list of FTSE 100 stocks to consider for the long term.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Alan Oscroft has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc, HSBC Holdings, and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

Genus rockets 27% in the FTSE 250! Should I buy this UK stock?

| Ben McPoland

Our writer has had this under-the-radar UK stock on his watchlist for a few months now. Why did it suddenly…

Read more »

Aston Martin DBX - rear pic of trunk
Investing Articles

Down 83%, might the Aston Martin share still be a value trap?

| Christopher Ruane

The Aston Martin share price has been weak for years. With free cash flow forecast later this year, could it…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

3 cheap UK shares to consider buying in May

| Alan Oscroft

The raft of reports from UK shares in April continues into May. Here are three stocks I think could benefit…

Read more »

Tesla building with tesla logo and two teslas in front
Investing Articles

Could buying Tesla shares this May be a long-term masterstroke?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane stills sees a lot to like about Tesla's car business -- and potential in some other areas. So…

Read more »

4 Teslas in a parking lot at a charger station
US Stock

Investors buying Tesla stock today face these risks

| Cliff D'Arcy

Tesla stock has crashed by almost half since its record high last December. But with more trouble on the horizon,…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

2 depressed UK shares I’m considering buying in May and holding ‘forever’

| Paul Summers

Our writer has been looking for bargain UK shares to snap up while they're 'on sale'. These two are definitely…

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

If this 12-month Rolls-Royce share price forecast is correct then I’ll be a happy investor

| Harvey Jones

The Rolls-Royce share price is red hot but Harvey Jones accepts it cannot keep rocketing at recent rates. Investors need…

Read more »

Exterior of BT head office - One Braham, London
Investing Articles

4 reasons I’m avoiding surging BT shares in 2025

| Ben McPoland

Despite being impressed with the recent performance of BT shares, this investor has no intention of buying any today. Here's…

Read more »