Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Could buying Tesla shares this May be a long-term masterstroke?

Could buying Tesla shares this May be a long-term masterstroke?

Christopher Ruane stills sees a lot to like about Tesla’s car business — and potential in some other areas. So will he soon be buying any Tesla shares?

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
Tesla building with tesla logo and two teslas in front

Image source: Tesla

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Some people think shares are cheap just because their price is much lower than before. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares, for example, are 28% below their price at the start of the year. But I think a much more relevant way to value shares is to compare their current cost to what I expect a company to be worth over the long term.

On that basis, then, could buying Tesla stock for my portfolio in coming weeks potentially help me scoop up a long-term bargain?

Challenging business environment, but some strong characteristics

Based on its proven performance to date, I do not think so.

Tesla has fallen like a hot brick over the past few months, but in the long term the stock has done very well. Over five years, it has grown by 525%.

Even after recent falls in value, that means the company has a market capitalisation of over $900bn.

Now, it is a successful car company. Its vertically integrated manufacturing and sales model has previously helped it achieve much better profit margins than most rivals. It has a large installed customer base and a strong brand, albeit one that has suffered lately due to its chief executive’s high political visibility.

Still, does any of that merit a price tag north of $900bn? I do not think so.

Add into that recent concerning signals about declining performance.

The electric vehicle market has been getting very competitive, putting pressure on margins across the industry. Tesla’s sales fell slightly last year – and its most recently quarterly numbers were sharply lower than the prior year quarter.

Not just a car company

Based on that, not only do I think Tesla does not merit its current share price – I fear it could head much lower.

There is more to the Tesla story than just cars, though.

Trucks are supposed to be coming at volume soon (though that has long been the case). Automated taxi fleets and robotics are two other areas where the company plans to use its software, design, and automation expertise.

For now, though, plans are only that. The businesses are yet to prove they can get off the ground, let alone make money. So I see those as highly speculative ventures when it comes to attaching a high price tag.

That brings us to the one other thing I think might justify the current price tag: power generation and storage.

Not only is that business already up and running, it is growing fast. In the first quarter, revenue grew 67% year on year to $2.7bn. Meanwhile, it deployed 154% more storage than in the prior year quarter.

Tesla has expertise in this field and its growing sales are encouraging. But the much higher growth in capacity than revenues suggests it may be lowering selling prices or achieving a different product sales mix, hurting profit margins. In the long run, I see power as a potentially lucrative business, but not one that yet justifies a massive valuation.

Some of Tesla’s emerging businesses could yet soar as its car business did for years, potentially making today’s share price a long-term bargain.

Looking at a sum of the parts based on current performance, though, I do not think Tesla even merits its current share price. I will be avoiding it in May.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

Genus rockets 27% in the FTSE 250! Should I buy this UK stock?

| Ben McPoland

Our writer has had this under-the-radar UK stock on his watchlist for a few months now. Why did it suddenly…

Read more »

Aston Martin DBX - rear pic of trunk
Investing Articles

Down 83%, might the Aston Martin share still be a value trap?

| Christopher Ruane

The Aston Martin share price has been weak for years. With free cash flow forecast later this year, could it…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

3 cheap UK shares to consider buying in May

| Alan Oscroft

The raft of reports from UK shares in April continues into May. Here are three stocks I think could benefit…

Read more »

4 Teslas in a parking lot at a charger station
US Stock

Investors buying Tesla stock today face these risks

| Cliff D'Arcy

Tesla stock has crashed by almost half since its record high last December. But with more trouble on the horizon,…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

2 depressed UK shares I’m considering buying in May and holding ‘forever’

| Paul Summers

Our writer has been looking for bargain UK shares to snap up while they're 'on sale'. These two are definitely…

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

If this 12-month Rolls-Royce share price forecast is correct then I’ll be a happy investor

| Harvey Jones

The Rolls-Royce share price is red hot but Harvey Jones accepts it cannot keep rocketing at recent rates. Investors need…

Read more »

Exterior of BT head office - One Braham, London
Investing Articles

4 reasons I’m avoiding surging BT shares in 2025

| Ben McPoland

Despite being impressed with the recent performance of BT shares, this investor has no intention of buying any today. Here's…

Read more »

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

After a 1,396% gain, is a weaker Nvidia share price a buying opportunity?

| Christopher Ruane

The Nvidia share price may have tumbled in 2025 but it has had a storming long-term performance. So, could this…

Read more »