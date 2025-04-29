Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » As H1 results send the Associated British Foods (ABF) share price down 8%, is it time to buy?

As H1 results send the Associated British Foods (ABF) share price down 8%, is it time to buy?

This blip in the ABF share price on interim results day might be just the buying opportunity that patient long-term investors want.

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:
Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Associated British Foods (LSE: ABF) share price fell 8% in morning trading Tuesday (29 April) on the back of mixed first-half results.

The company’s sugar business is the culprit. It’s suffering from weak European sugar prices, and losses made by the company’s Vivergo bioethanol business. Other than sugar, CEO George Weston spoke of “a robust performance in four of our five divisions.”

The results missed market expectations, with adjusted operating profit falling 12% and earnings per share down 19%.

Fingers in pies

This is always a risk when a company operates so many different divisions. On the one hand, it can provide some much-needed diversification, which is an essential for long-term investing.

But against that, weakness in one business can dominate the headlines and lead to a negative market overreaction. Hmm, maybe that’s actually another benefit, as it might offer cheap buying opportunities for the more rational investors among us.

The usual star of the show, Primark, might also have been seen as a bit mixed. The CEO said: “Primark delivered good growth in Europe and the US, with continued consumer caution in the UK. Primark’s profit and margin delivery was strong and our low-cost operating model is working well.

That’s great, apart from the UK thing. I expect that might figure disproportionately high in the judgement of UK investors.

Outlook

Apart from the sugar business, ABF says its outlook for the year is unchanged. And it “reflects the absorption of a US tariff impact in H2 2025, based on what we know today.”

The board expects Primark to show “low-single-digit sales growth for the full year.” The company expects the UK business to remain tough, but adds that it’s seeing some signs of improvement. In the current economic climate, that seems upbeat enough for me.

The rest should just carry on unchanged, except for “an adjusted operating loss of up to £40m” expected in the sugar business. For a company with annual operating profit of around £2bn, that seems like relatively small change to me. I’d say it’s exactly the kind of short-term blip that diversification is made to handle.

I almost forgot. Associated British Foods will pay an interim dividend of 20.7p per share, the same as last year. The forecast yield stands at 2.8%.

What next?

The ABF share price fall on the day might be disappointing. But it comes after a ramp-up in the weeks leading to the results release. Rather than any great collapse, it’s only back to where it was on 14 April.

This is a company that investors often tend to assume will exceed expectations. And when the opposite happens, we can see a result like this one on the day. It’s a company in which parts can go though short-term ups and downs without really harming the overall long-term outlook.

I do think economics and politics could weigh on the share price for the next year or two. But for investors who’d been considering buying before this update, I don’t think anything is significantly different now and it’s worth a closer look.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Associated British Foods Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT to name 3 growth stocks to consider buying in today’s dip. Here they are!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones wants to use the stock market sell-off to buy some great value growth stocks and decided to call…

Read more »

Serious thinking young woman
Investing Articles

Are Associated British Food shares now one of the FTSE 100’s greatest bargains?

| Royston Wild

Associated British Food (ABF) shares have slumped on news of tough retail conditions. Is the FTSE 100 stock now too…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
Growth Shares

Putting £450 in the stock market each month could be worth this much in a decade

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains which sectors could offer high growth potential for the coming decade and how to make the stock…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

In just 12 months Taylor Wimpey shares could turn £10,000 into this

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones checks analyst forecasts to see where Taylor Wimpey shares could go over the next year. They're optimistic about…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

1 top FTSE 250 investment trust to consider in May

| Ben McPoland

This growth-focused fund from the FTSE 250 index has fallen 20% year to date, offering a potential buying opportunity for…

Read more »

Workers at Whiting refinery, US
Investing Articles

Will these Q1 results mark the turning point for the BP share price?

| Alan Oscroft

BP's low-carbon aims were not a success for the share price. But we're at the start of a strategic reversal…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Dividend Shares

A 12.31% dividend yield! Is this passive income gem too good to be true?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out a potential passive income opportunity with a small-cap stock in the finance space that has a…

Read more »

UK supporters with flag
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 index is on fire! What’s going on?

| Ben McPoland

Our writer is watching one high-quality data company from the FTSE 100 index, ready to pounce if its shares tumble…

Read more »