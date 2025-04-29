Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Are Associated British Food shares now one of the FTSE 100’s greatest bargains?

Are Associated British Food shares now one of the FTSE 100’s greatest bargains?

Associated British Food (ABF) shares have slumped on news of tough retail conditions. Is the FTSE 100 stock now too cheap to ignore?

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Serious thinking young woman

Source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Not even value retailers are escaping weakness on the high street as shoppers tighten their pursestrings. This was underlined by Associated British Foods (LSE:ABF) on Tuesday (29 April), whose shares have tanked amid news of disappointing retail revenues.

At £20.60 a share, the share price was last 8% lower in daily trading. More trouble could be in store as ‘Trump Tariffs’ and reactive policy from US trading partners impacts its Primark division.

However, I’m wondering if the bad news is now baked into the cheapness of ABF shares. In fact, I’m considering whether the company could now be one of the FTSE 100‘s most attractive value shares to consider.

Let’s take a look.

Not so sweet

At group level, revenues fell 2% to £9.5bn in the 24 weeks to 1 March, ABF said. Adjusted operating profit, meanwhile, tanked 12% to £835m.

ABF is a sprawling business that manufactures and/or sells clothing, sugar, food ingredients, agricultural products, and popular consumer food brands (like Kingsmill bread and Twinings tea). While such diversification helps it better absorb certain trading issues, trouble at the first two divisions have outweighed robustness elsewhere in recent months.

Weak sugar prices pulled divisional revenues 6% lower, to £1.1bn, and saw the unit swing to an adjusted operating loss of £16m from a £125m profit a year earlier.

However, continued pressure at Primark (accounting for 47% of group revenues) is what really spooked the market. Sales here dropped 1% in the first half to £4.5bn, as turnover across its important UK and Ireland stores fell by 4%.

Once again, Primark’s stores in the US and Mainland Europe — where the business is rapidly expanding — helped to offset weakness here. Sales increases outside its home markets meant divisional adjusted operating profit rose 6%, to £540m.

But ABF warned that things could get much tougher. It said that “cautious” shopper sentiment “is unlikely to improve as markets continue to face uncertainty and instability following recent tariff announcements by the US, retaliatory actions by China and the risk of further tariff trade wars.” It added that confidence could fall further as recessionary risks increase.

Should I buy the shares?

In this climate, investors should expect further turbulence for Associated British Foods and its share price. Yet as a long-term investor, I’m considering whether now could be a good time to buy in.

As I alluded to earlier, its shares look pretty attractive from a value perspective. Today’s plunge leaves the company trading on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 11.3 times for this financial year (to September 2025). This is far below the company’s five-year average of just below 18 times.

ABF shares also offer a healthy 3.3% dividend yield as an added sweetener, it’s above the five-year average of 2.2%.

Trade tariffs could have a huge impact on Primark’s sales and costs going forward. But on balance, the outlook for ABF’s retail division remains a compelling one for me.

The value retail market still has room for considerable long-term growth, according to analysts. And Primark’s expansion in hot overseas markets (like the US, and Central and Eastern Europe) puts it in great shape to exploit this opportunity.

On balance, I think ABF shares are worth serious consideration right now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Associated British Foods Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT to name 3 growth stocks to consider buying in today’s dip. Here they are!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones wants to use the stock market sell-off to buy some great value growth stocks and decided to call…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
Growth Shares

Putting £450 in the stock market each month could be worth this much in a decade

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains which sectors could offer high growth potential for the coming decade and how to make the stock…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

As H1 results send the Associated British Foods (ABF) share price down 8%, is it time to buy?

| Alan Oscroft

This blip in the ABF share price on interim results day might be just the buying opportunity that patient long-term…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

In just 12 months Taylor Wimpey shares could turn £10,000 into this

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones checks analyst forecasts to see where Taylor Wimpey shares could go over the next year. They're optimistic about…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

1 top FTSE 250 investment trust to consider in May

| Ben McPoland

This growth-focused fund from the FTSE 250 index has fallen 20% year to date, offering a potential buying opportunity for…

Read more »

Workers at Whiting refinery, US
Investing Articles

Will these Q1 results mark the turning point for the BP share price?

| Alan Oscroft

BP's low-carbon aims were not a success for the share price. But we're at the start of a strategic reversal…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Dividend Shares

A 12.31% dividend yield! Is this passive income gem too good to be true?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out a potential passive income opportunity with a small-cap stock in the finance space that has a…

Read more »

UK supporters with flag
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 index is on fire! What’s going on?

| Ben McPoland

Our writer is watching one high-quality data company from the FTSE 100 index, ready to pounce if its shares tumble…

Read more »