Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » BP shares now yield nearly 7% a year and look 72% undervalued to me as well!

BP shares now yield nearly 7% a year and look 72% undervalued to me as well!

BP shares have lost nearly a third of their value in a year, which may mean a major buying opportunity has emerged. I ran the key numbers to find out.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:
A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

BP (LSE: BP) shares have tumbled 31% from their 30 April 12-month traded high of £5.29. As a stock’s yield rises when its price falls – provided the annual dividend remains unchanged, which is not guaranteed – it is now returning 6.6%!

By comparison, the average FTSE 100 yield is 3.6%. It is also within a whisker of my minimum 7% annual yield requirement for my passive income stock portfolio.

This comprises shares that generate a very high yearly income for me with very little effort on my part. The aim of this portfolio is to allow me to keep reducing my working commitments as I grow older.

Aside from the boost to BP’s yield, its share price fall has left the stock looking undervalued to me. That said, a risk here remains long-term bearishness in oil and gas prices.

How undervalued are the shares?

I always start my price assessment for stocks by comparing key value measurements with its competitors. Value and price are not the same thing and spotting the difference between the two is where the big profits lie, in my experience.

So, BP’s 0.4 price-to-sales ratio is bottom of its peer group, which averages 1.7. These firms comprise Shell at 0.7, Chevron at 1.2, ExxonMobil at 1.4, and Saudi Aramco at 3.5.

Therefore, BP looks extremely undervalued on this basis.

The second part of my price assessment focuses on where any stock should be priced based on the cash flow forecasts for the firm.

The discounted cash flow analysis for BP shows its shares are 71% undervalued at their current £3.64 price.

Consequently, their fair value is technically £12.55. Although share price movements are unpredictable, this underlines to me how exceptionally undervalued the stock looks.

What’s the yield outlook from here?

Consensus analysts’ forecasts are that BP’s dividend will rise to 24.7p in 2025, 25.8p in 2026, and 26.9p in 2027.

Based on the current share price, these would generate respective yields of 6.8%, 7.1%, and 7.4%.

However, using just the current 6.6% yield would mean investors considering a holding of £11,000 — the average UK savings — in the firm would make £726 in first-year dividends.

This would rise after 10 years on the same average 6.6% yield to £7,260. And it would increase after 30 years on the same basis to £21,780.

The miracle of compounding!

That said, much greater returns could be made using ‘dividend compounding’. This involves reinvesting the dividends paid by a stock straight back into it. It is a similar idea to leaving interest to gradually accrue in a bank savings account over time.

Using this method with the same 6.6% average yield on the same £11,000 stake would make £10,244 in dividends not £7,260 after 10 years. And after 30 years of doing the same this would increase to £68,239 rather than £21,780.

Adding in the initial £11,000 stake and the total value of the BP holding would be £79,239. And this would be paying £5,230 a year in dividends by that point!

Will I buy more of the shares?

It is ultimately a firm’s earnings growth that drives its dividend and share price higher. In BP’s case, analysts forecast its earnings will increase 27.9% a year to the end of 2027.

Given this, I will buy more of the stock very soon.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in Bp P.l.c. and Shell Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mother At Home Getting Son Wearing Uniform Ready For First Day Of School
Investing Articles

Here’s how to try and turn an ordinary Stocks & Shares ISA into a small fortune

| Dr. James Fox

Millions of Britons use the ISA as a vehicle for building wealth over the long run. Dr James Fox explains…

Read more »

Two male friends are out in Tynemouth, North East UK. They are walking on a sidewalk and pushing their baby sons in strollers. They are wearing warm clothing.
Investing Articles

Why opening a SIPP for a baby may be a brilliant move

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox opened a SIPP for his daughter when she was born. It could turn out to be a…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
US Stock

Here’s billionaire Warren Buffett’s advice on surviving market meltdowns

| Cliff D'Arcy

After investing for over 80 years, Warren Buffett is worth $162bn, even after giving away $60bn. Thus, when he speaks,…

Read more »

Small cap sticky note
Investing Articles

Just released: April’s small-cap stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

We believe the UK small-cap market offers a myriad of opportunities across a wide range of different businesses and industries.

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

Up 33%! Here’s why I’m not buying more Lloyds shares this month

| Mark Hartley

Lloyds shares are on a tear in 2025, up almost a third since the year began. But Mark Hartley remains…

Read more »

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

£3,000 in savings? Here’s how it could be used to start investing and earning a monthly passive income

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane outlines how someone could start investing today with a spare £3K to try and build passive income streams…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

Tesco shares go ex-dividend on 15 May. Time to consider buying them?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones admires Tesco shares because they combine solid share price growth with a decent level of dividend income. The…

Read more »

Senior couple are walking their dog through a public park in Autumn.
Investing Articles

Is today’s market turmoil a brilliant opportunity to get a high second income from dividends?

| Harvey Jones

Falling share prices drive up yields in a boost for those after a second income from dividends. Harvey Jones looks…

Read more »