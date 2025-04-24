Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Growth Shares » Prediction: I think £1,000 invested in this UK stock could double by 2030

Prediction: I think £1,000 invested in this UK stock could double by 2030

Jon Smith runs through a FTSE 250 stock with a market cap just over £1bn that he feels has the potential to grow substantially over the coming years.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London. He specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Just because I’m a long-term investor, it doesn’t mean that I’m not looking for UK stocks that could give me explosive returns in the coming years. I want to own shares that could double in value, but I’m not expecting it to happen in a week. Below is one idea that I think has the potential to rally sustainably going forward.

Details of the company

The first is Alpha Group International (LSE:ALPH). The FTSE 250 stock is up 28% over the last year. Over the past five years, it’s up 244%. So although I can’t simply say that in the next five years (to 2030) that it will double based on the historical performance, it does provide me with an indication that it’s not impossible.

The company provides foreign exchange and alternative banking solutions to corporates. It makes money by charging fees and transaction commissions. In some ways, it operates like a bank, but because it specialises in certain payment and treasury services, it’s much more nimble. Given the extensive use of technology, it’s ahead of traditional banks. If it continues to innovate and stay ahead of the curve, the stock can keep rallying.

Why it could jump

I think the stock could double over the next five years based on the continued revenue trajectory and profitability. The 2024 report showed a 21% growth in revenue, with a 16% increase in client numbers. When I look back at previous years, it’s a similar story. I don’t see any material reason why this pace of growth can’t keep going. If it does, the jump in earnings (assuming a similar 20% annual growth rate) would justify the share price being 100% higher in five years’ time.

The business’s net profit went from £12.47m in 2020 to £93.02m last year. This growth was predominantly organic, meaning that it was mainly due to ongoing business operations.

Now, let’s factor in inorganic growth. In 2023, Alpha Group bought Cobase, a bank connectivity fintech. The revenue contribution from Cobase increased from £0.2m in 2023 to £2.9m in 2024 and is expected to continue growing. If Alpha Group buys other linked businesses, this could ramp up revenue and profitability at an even faster pace.

Some will argue that growth will slow down as it gets larger. This is true, but I don’t think we’re anywhere close to getting there yet. The company has a market cap of £1.12bn. One of the largest payment and foreign exchange providers is Corpay, which has a market cap of £16.25bn. Doubling the share price (and therefore increasing the market cap) wouldn’t be unrealistic when looking at the overall size of the sector.

A risk to note

The main risk to my view is based on higher competition. Traditional banks are starting to catch on that fintech firms like Alpha Group are taking income away and processing a large amount of payments. If the banks decide to really push on this area, growth for Alpha Group could slow down to an extent that doubling the stock price becomes a fantasy.

Even with that concern, I still think it’s a great stock for my portfolio and I’m seriously thinking about adding it when I have some free cash.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alpha Group International and Corpay. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Growth Shares

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

Barclays’ share price is down 7% from March, so is now the right time for me to buy?

| Simon Watkins

Barclays’ share price has dipped recently, which could mean a bargain to be had. I took a deep dive into…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 13% since March, does this rising FTSE 250 defence star look an unmissable buy for me?

| Simon Watkins

The FTSE 250 is currently home to many of the big stock stars of tomorrow and I think this high-tech…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Should I buy Aston Martin shares for my ISA while they’re under 70p?

| Ben McPoland

With Aston Martin's shares down hugely across multiple time frames, this writer is wondering if he should snap up some…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Forget gold! I prefer UK shares for trying to build long-term wealth

| Stephen Wright

Stock market volatility has sent investors running to safe-haven assets. But for building wealth over time, Stephen Wright prefers UK…

Read more »

Growth Shares

Yikes! This could be the most undervalued growth stock in the FTSE 100

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith flags up a growth stock with a low price-to-earnings ratio and a share price back at 2020 levels…

Read more »

Growth Shares

340p? A top bank has just put out a new forecast for the Barclays share price

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reveals the latest analyst target for the Barclays share price but explains why he's still not convinced about…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 39% from its 1-year traded high, Wizz Air’s share price now looks 68% undervalued to me overall!

| Simon Watkins

Wizz Air’s share price has tumbled over the past year, which could signal a bargain to be had. I ran…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 enjoys its best run in 2 years! These top UK stocks are leading the charge

| Mark Hartley

Our writer considers the prospects of two leading UK stocks that have helped the FTSE 100 achieve some of its…

Read more »