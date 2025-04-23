Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Dividend Shares » This former super stock now has a 20% dividend yield

This former super stock now has a 20% dividend yield

As a result of a large share price fall, the dividend yield on this under-the-radar UK stock has soared to 20%. Is this level of income sustainable?

Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The share price of sustainable investment firm Impax Asset Management (LSE: IPX) has taken a big hit recently. As a result, the stock now sports a dividend yield of around 20%.

Is this an amazing opportunity for income hunters? Or are we looking at a classic ‘yield trap’? Let’s discuss.

Ex-super stock

A few years ago, I was quite bullish on Impax shares.

At the time, interest in sustainable investment strategies was booming and this niche asset manager was having a lot of success.

Its share price was flying too. Back in late 2021, the stock was trading near 1,500p versus 137p today.

The landscape has changed

Today however, I’m not as excited about the stock.

Recently, interest in sustainable investing has cooled quite significantly (defence stocks and tobacco shares are flying right now).

Meanwhile, the company is experiencing some challenges.

For example, late last year, wealth manager St. James’s Place terminated Impax’s Sustainable & Responsible Equity Fund mandate. This was a £5bn+ fund and Impax said that the termination will result in a £12.7m annual hit to its revenue.

There’s also the global shift to passive (index) investment strategies. This is a major trend and it’s not good for active managers like Impax.

Looking cheap now

That said, there are still a few reasons to be bullish here.

After the recent share price fall, the stock does look cheap. Currently, the price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) is only six (if we assume the current earnings forecast is accurate).

Given the low valuation, the company could potentially be a takeover target. I expect to see plenty of M&A in this industry in the years ahead, given the challenges companies are facing due to the rise of index investing.

High dividend yield

Zooming in on the dividend, the payout last financial year (ended 30 September 2024) was 27.6p per share. So, at the current share price of 137p, we have a yield of 20.2%.

Now, when a yield is that high, it’s almost always a signal that a dividend cut is on the way.

And I think that’s likely here.

This financial year, earnings per share are only projected to be 22p (they might be lower than this as analysts’ forecasts are falling rapidly). So, earnings won’t cover another payout of 27.6p.

That puts the dividend coverage ratio at 0.8. A ratio under one typically signals that a payout is unsustainable.

However, even after a big cut the yield could still be attractive.

For example, let’s say that Impax reduced the payout to just 10p per share (a 64% cut). That would still represent a yield of 7.3% today.

My view on Impax

So, is this stock worth considering? Well that’s hard to say.

If someone likes to invest in beaten-up value stocks that are higher up on the risk spectrum, the stock could potentially be worth considering at today’s price level.

However, for anyone who prefers to invest in safer dividend stocks, I think there are better shares to consider buying today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has no positions in shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

