Hunting for income shares to buy after the market dip? Then remember this

Harvey Jones says the recent dip makes now a brilliant time for investors to go hunting for FTSE 100 dividend income shares. But the old rules still apply.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I'm a freelance personal finance journalist who writes for the Daily and Sunday Express, Reader's Digest, The National newspaper and of course, Motley Fool UK.
Published
| More on:
Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home

Image source: Getty Images

Income shares have suddenly become a lot more interesting after the recent market turbulence. While some investors remain nervous, this could be a golden moment to go hunting for quality dividend stocks at cut prices.

There’s still plenty of uncertainty out there. Donald Trump’s decision to pause new trade tariffs for 90 days has calmed things slightly, while hopes of a UK-US trade deal soon have lifted spirits. But things remain fragile, and investors are understandably cautious.

Still, for those focused on long-term income, stock market volatility has a silver lining. With share prices down, yields are looking much healthier. Today may be an attractive entry point for long-term, income-focused investors.

FTSE 100 dividends look tempting today

Right now, a whole heap of FTSE 100 companies are throwing off generous dividends. Mining giant Rio Tinto (LSE: RIO), for instance, currently yields a bumper 7.05%. 

Oil and gas heavyweight BP and Asia-focused banking group HSBC Holdings are both yielding around 6.3%. These are big-name businesses with global reach, and those kinds of payouts are hard to ignore. BP and HSBC have also been generous with share buybacks.

Dividends and buybacks are never guaranteed, and high yields often come with heightened risk. But even so, these figures show the sort of income potential available thanks to the recent market wobble.

Rio Tinto has long been a reliable income stock, and the recent market weakness may have opened up a chance to buy it on the cheap. 

The miner’s share price has tumbled 10% in the past month and is down 18% over the last year, despite picking up last week after Trump’s pause. 

That reflects weaker Chinese demand as the country’s property market and economy struggles, along with wider uncertainty over trade tariffs.

Rio Tinto has recovery potential

Rio’s latest trading update didn’t help. Production at its flagship Pilbara iron ore operation in Australia fell 19% in Q1 and shipments dropped 17%. 

Four cyclones disrupted output, costing an estimated 13m tonnes of shipments. Fixing the damage will require an extra A$150m investment. It’s a sharp reminder of how exposed miners are to unpredictable events.

Yet Rio insists its major projects are on track and maintains full-year guidance, albeit at the lower end. Its current price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 suggests value, but risks remain. Any further global economic wobble could bite hard.

Rio’s story sums up the state of play in markets right now. A mix of value, risk and huge long-term potential. 

Investing always involves uncertainty. Whether it’s mining stocks like Rio, or income giants like BP and HSBC, future returns are never guaranteed. 

Even the best companies face shocks, whether recessions, regulatory changes, extreme weather or extreme politics.

But that’s precisely why moments like this can offer opportunity. History suggests that buying shares when sentiment is low and prices are down often delivers stronger long-term returns. 

For income investors willing to ride out short-term volatility, this might just be one of those times to consider Rio Tinto and other income stocks.

