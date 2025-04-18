Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Yielding 6.8%, I rate Aviva shares as one of the best for passive income

Yielding 6.8%, I rate Aviva shares as one of the best for passive income

Andrew Mackie believes that Aviva is one of only a handful of businesses in the FTSE 100 that offers both passive income and outstanding growth prospects.

Posted by
Andrew Mackie
Andrew is a committed value investor who follows the principles of Benjamin Graham in building his portfolio. In particular, he uses macro trends from the wider business environment to build his investment thesis.
Published
| More on:
Girl and father putting coin into piggy bank, sitting on sofa at home

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I am true believer that investing in the stock market for passive income is the safest and easiest way to build long-term wealth. The recent sell-off in many FTSE 100 blue-chip stocks has meant the value of my portfolio has taken a tumble. But it has also provided me with an opportunity to buy shares on the cheap and lock in even more attractive dividend yields.

Magic of compounding

One stock that I have owned in my portfolio for years is insurance giant Aviva (LSE: AV.). I still rate the business as one of the best investments out there for passive income. Indeed, it regularly appears in list of top 10 equities owned by ISA millionaires.

After the recent share price fall, the stock yields 6.8%. Analysts forecast that by 2026, dividend per share could rise by 12%. That makes for a market-beating forward yield of 7.8%.

If an investor was to buy £10,000 of the stock today and reinvested their dividends, they would double their money in just over 10 years. That assumes no share price appreciation and a 5% yearly dividend increase.

Of course, this is a theoretical example. The dividend could get cut (which is what happened during Covid). The share price may fall, wiping out the dividend increase. Nevertheless, it highlights the power of compounding over time.

Future growth drivers

Identifying high-yielding stock is only one part of the equation. An investor needs to be confident that a company can keep growing its earnings to support future dividend payments.

I believe that Aviva is well placed to take advantage of a number of structural growth opportunities. Pension provision is one area that is expected to grow significantly in the coming decades. Indeed, the market is expected to triple over the next 10 years and be worth £5trn.

One area that the business is really concentrating its efforts on is the growing advice gap. As final salary pension schemes have all but gone in the private sector, individuals more than ever need advice on the best ways to grow their pension pots over time.

Far too many people today trust to luck that they will have enough in retirement and only 40% take any advice at all. Indeed, a recent survey highlighted that many employees have no idea where their workplace pensions are invested. Many stick with employer default funds, which are wholly inappropriate for their needs.

Risks

Like all insurance businesses, Aviva invests the premiums it receives in the stock and bond markets. Wild volatility swings in either of these markets can directly impact the value of its assets on the balance sheet.

In the UK specifically, the rise in national insurance contributions could result in a number of negative outcomes. One is stunting wage increases thereby dampening contributions to workplace pensions.

But when I look at what the business has achieved over the last five years, I remain very buoyant for its future prospects. The recent acquisition of Direct Line Group highlights to me that a growth mindset pervades all levels of the organisation. The synergies between the two businesses are compelling to me. I will, therefore, continue to add to my holding when finances allow.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Andrew Mackie has positions in Aviva Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

See how much monthly second income an investor could earn from a £20k ISA

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones shows how much second income a balanced portfolio of FTSE 100 dividend companies could generate inside a tax-free…

Read more »

Investing Articles

A stock market crash could help an investor retire years early. Here’s how

| Christopher Ruane

Instead of fearing a stock market crash, this writer sees it as an opportunity for the well-prepared investor to try…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

With no savings at 30, here’s how an investor can work towards a huge passive income portfolio

| Dr. James Fox

Consistency is key, and it can certainly pay to start contributing to an ISA sooner rather than later in the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Looking for shares to buy in a wobbly market? Don’t ignore these 3 quality indicators!

| Christopher Ruane

Stock market turbulence can be a good time to hunt for quality shares to buy, in this writer's view. Here's…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 12% in a month but this FTSE 250 bargain still yields more than 10%!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says this FTSE 250 stock has been through the wars but its low valuation and ultra-high yield may…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

As business confidence craters, should investors buy UK shares?

| Stephen Wright

As import taxes and higher staff costs weigh on UK companies, Stephen Wright thinks there are still shares to consider…

Read more »

British Isles on nautical map
Investing Articles

Is now a good time to buy in UK stocks?

| Stephen Wright

Retail investors and fund managers are moving away from UK stocks, but there are positive economic signs. Is this an…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

Why hasn’t the Lloyds share price hit £1 yet?

| Cliff D'Arcy

After nearing 75p in early March, the Lloyds share price slumped before bouncing back. What's keeping it from hitting the…

Read more »