Looking for UK shares to cash in on the gold rush could be a great idea to consider. Here’s one of my favourite metal producers today.

Up 40% in 2025, is this 1 of the best cheap UK shares to consider buying right now?

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Commodity markets are notoriously volatile, reflecting the competing dynamics of supply, demand, and exchange rates that dictate price movements. Yet in the current uncertain macroeconomic and geopolitical climate, I think buying UK gold shares is worth serious consideration.

One such stock that’s grabbed my eye is Pan African Resources (LSE:PAF). The gold miner’s risen exactly 40% in value in the year to date, carried higher by a booming bullion price. But I think it still looks dirt cheap at current prices of 49.9p per share.

Here’s why I think it could be one of the best cheap UK shares to consider today.

Leveraged gains

There’s multiple ways that investors can try to gauge the cheapness of a company’s shares. In the case of Pan African Resources, I believe it looks like a brilliant bargain when considering its expected profits trajectory.

Predictions of rapid annual earnings growth (20%) leave the company dealing on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 9.6 times. On top of this, it has a P/E-to-growth (PEG) ratio of just 0.5.

Any reading below 1 implies that a share is undervalued.

But why purchase gold stocks like this instead of buying the metal itself or a bullion-tracking fund? One reason is the potential for supersized gains — when commodity prices rise, miners’ earnings can increase more sharply thanks to their largely fixed cost bases.

This leverage effect was evident in Pan African’s results for the 12 months to June 2024. Back then, annual profits rose by 30.2%, far ahead of a 16.8% increase in revenues.

Production rises expected

It’s important to note, however, that it hasn’t all been plain sailing for Pan African Resources of late.

Shaft commissioning delays at its Evander Mines project meant output dropped 3.3% in the six month to December, to 84,705 ounces. Revenue dipped 1% as a result.

Hiccups like this can occur at all stages of a mine’s life, presenting a constant threat to producers’ earnings. But with said delays now in the past, things at the moment look a lot rosier for the company on the production front from this point.

It’s predicting production of 215,000 gold ounces in fiscal 2025, up 16% year on year. This is tipped to jump even further next year, to 270,000-308,000 ounces, as production begins at its Tennant Consolidated Mining unit in Australia.

Gold rush

This all leaves Pan African well placed to capitalise on gold’s multi-year run.

Of course there’s no guarantee that gold prices will keep surging (bullion’s just breached $3,300 per ounce for the first time ever). But growing geopolitical uncertainty and macroeconomic stress, combined with a gloomy outlook for the US dollar, mean things are looking good for the yellow metal.

And with prices holding above $3k an ounce, gold is trading comfortably above Pan African Resources’ projected production costs. All-in-sustaining costs (AISC) are expected to fall to between $1,450 and $1,500 an ounce for the six months to June, with further declines likely (approximately half of next year’s output is set to come from low-cost surface operations).