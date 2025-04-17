Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Dividend Shares » Is it wrong for me to buy these FTSE 100 tobacco stocks?

Is it wrong for me to buy these FTSE 100 tobacco stocks?

These two FTSE 100 tobacco stocks have thrashed the wider UK market over one and five years. But would it be morally wrong for me to own them?

Posted by
Cliff D'Arcy
My first loves were Maths and Physics. After studying Maths, Stats and Computer Science in the late 80s, I worked in the financial sector from 1987 to 2002. I then joined The Motley Fool's writing team in January 2003 and left in November 2005. Since then, I have been a freelance financial writer. My primary goal is to help people manage their money better by making sensible financial decisions!
Published
| More on:
Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.

Image source: Getty Images

In recent years, one form of investing has become increasingly popular, especially with Europeans. Environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing argues for a holistic approach to wealth creation. Instead of focusing just on financial gain, ESG investors worry about the impact their actions have on nature and society. Thus, many FTSE 100 shares are out of bounds for ESG investors.

ESG and DEI

I understand why some people don’t want their personal investments to do harm. After all, there is currently no Planet B for humans and other species. However, since Donald Trump was elected in November, there has been a US backlash against ESG. Furthermore, President Trump has asked oil & gas explorers to “drill, baby, drill” — regardless of future environmental consequences.

ESG in the FTSE 100

Within my family portfolio, I see a few non-ESG FTSE 100 firms. These include three mining companies and a leading UK oil & gas producer. When my wife and I bought these stocks, ESG was not at the forefront of our minds. Rather, we bought these four stocks for their market-beating dividend yields. As it happens, all four shares have since fallen in value, but that’s another story.

However, there is one sector whose stocks we have never owned. That business is tobacco, whose products harm and kill many smokers over time. My wife won’t allow tobacco shares into our portfolio, because I am a long-term smoker and she actively detests this awful addiction.

Tobacco or not tobacco?

Then again, two FTSE 100 tobacco stocks have been a great investment for those not averse to owning them. These shares are British American Tobacco (LSE: BATS) and Imperial Brands (LSE: IMB), which date back to 1902 and 1901, respectively.

Here’s how these two non-ESG shares have risen in value:

CompanyBATImperial Brands
Share price3,199p2,959p
Market value£70.4bn£24.4bn
YTD 2024+11.0%+15.9%
Six months+18.3%+30.2%
One year+39.9%+71.0%
Five years+8.7%+89.1%

Both companies have delivered gains for shareholders over all four periods, but Imperial Brands emerges as the winner. Its shares have soared 71% in 12 months, versus the FTSE 100’s 3.6% gain. Over five years, Imperial shares have more than doubled the Footsie’s gain of 42.6%.

What’s more, these capital gains exclude cash dividends, which are extremely generous from both businesses. Right now, British American shares offer a bumper cash yield of 7.4% a year, while Imperial’s yearly dividend yield comes in at 5.8%. Adding these cash flows to the above price rises hugely boosts the total returns to FTSE 100 tobacco shareholders in recent years.

As I said, I cannot buy these stocks and keep my better half happy from a moral standpoint, even though I like their cash yields. However, investors without ESG concerns might consider whether these high-yielding shares could deliver valuable income and diversification to their personal portfolios. Over decades, these two shares have been big winners for their owners.

That said, while smoking rates remain high in developing countries, they’re falling steeply elsewhere. Eventually, this trend will improve public health, but will most likely hurt tobacco shareholders!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands. Cliff D'Arcy has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

