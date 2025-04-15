Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £10,000 invested in Barclays shares 10 years ago is now worth…

£10,000 invested in Barclays shares 10 years ago is now worth…

City analysts think Barclays shares could be primed for lift-off. But how realistic are price targets for the FTSE 100 banking giant?

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Thanks to strong price gains over the past year, Barclays (LSE:BARC) shares have eked out a solid return for investors during the past decade.

At 270.4p per share, the FTSE 100 bank’s price is 3.7% higher than it was 10 years ago. This means that £10,000 worth of Barclays shares are now worth £10,370. Not great.

But that’s only a small part of the story. When one adds in the 52.65p per share of dividends paid out in that time, Barclays has delivered a total return of 23.9%.

In monetary terms, someone who put £10k in the bank in mid-April 2015 would now be sitting on £12,390.

On the one hand, that might not be considered a bad result given the tough trading landscape for UK banks (more on this later). It’s also always worth remembering that stock prices can go up as well as down over the long term.

31.4% return?

But considering the FTSE All Share index has delivered a total return of 82.2% over the same period, suddenly Barclays’ return doesn’t look all that robust.

Can the bank’s share price perform more strongly from this point on? And should investors consider buying Barclays shares?

Unfortunately forecasts for Barclays’ share price only stretch out to the next 12 months. But they do suggest strong gains over that period.

Some 17 analysts currently have ratings on the FTSE bank. And as is the case with most equities, their share price targets for the next year differ considerably at times.

The most optimistic City broker has slapped a 410p per share price target on the high street bank. That represents a 51.6% premium from 68.6p today. At the other end of the scale, one especially bearish analyst thinks the bank will hit 230p in a year, down 14.9% from current levels.

But on balance, price forecasts among the analyst are pretty upbeat: the average 12-month target price is 346.1p, up 28% from today’s 270.4p.

With a dividend of 9.16p per share predicted for 2025 too, Barclays could deliver a total return of 31.4% over the next year if it can meet that average price goal.

Are the shares a buy to consider?

With a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 6.4 times, Barclays is currently the FTSE 100’s cheapest banking share based on expected profits. This in theory could provide the platform for industry-beating price gains over the next year.

The company also has a large investment bank which, if financial markets steadily recover, could help the business deliver stronger profits than its high street rivals.

Yet Barclays also faces substantial challenges to hitting those share price forecasts. Competition is fierce, and interest rates are coming down across its UK and US markets. Against this backdrop, I’m expecting its net interest margin to remain under severe pressure (this was just 3.29% in 2024).

Those competitive pressures, added to tough economic conditions in Britain and the possibility of a US recession, also means loan growth may continue to be underwhelming. There’s also the possibility of colossal fines if Barclays is found guilty by the UK regulator of mis-selling car loans (it’s already set aside £90m to cover such an eventuality).

Although they’re cheap, I think investors should consider steering clear of risky Barclays shares right now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Here are the latest forecasts for Lloyds shares out to 2027

| Alan Oscroft

Lloyds Bank shares are looking a bit shakier than they were just a couple of weeks ago. But what might…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 beaten-down FTSE 100 growth shares that could stage explosive recoveries

| Paul Summers

The global fallout from Donald Trump's tariff war has left a number of the UK's biggest growth stocks trading on…

Read more »

White female supervisor working at an oil rig
Investing Articles

Down 61%, is the Tullow Oil share price a potential bargain for contrarian investors?

| Dr. James Fox

The sale of its operations in Kenya on 15 April resulted in the Tullow Oil share price jumping 4%. Are…

Read more »

US Stock

Up 4% in a week, is this the end of the slump for Tesla stock?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith notes a brief respite for Tesla stock after a continued fall but flags up why the amount of…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

2 high-growth tech stocks to consider buying and holding for the next 5-10 years

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Looking for growth stocks to buy today? These two have bags of long-term potential in today’s digital world, says Edward…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s why the B&M share price just jumped 5%

| Alan Oscroft

The B&M share price has had a tough 12 months. But the latest upbeat year-end trading update makes me think…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

Making these moves in an ISA now could pay off in 5 years

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Investing in an ISA now, while shares prices are low, could look like a brilliant move in five years’ time,…

Read more »

Warm summer evening outside waterfront pubs and restaurants at the popular seaside resort town of Weymouth, Dorset.
Investing Articles

As tariffs create uncertainty, this legendary FTSE 100 stock is rising

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This under-the-radar FTSE 100 stock just hit a new 52-week high, despite all the uncertainty in the global economy at…

Read more »