Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Prediction: 12 months from now, the BAE share price could turn £5,000 into…

Prediction: 12 months from now, the BAE share price could turn £5,000 into…

With EU defence spending on the rise, the BAE Systems’ share price could surge… right? Not necessarily. Zaven Boyrazian digs deeper.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 2 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

With most stocks taking a tumble in recent weeks, the BAE Systems (LSE:BA.) share price seems to be an exception. The British aerospace and defence business has seen its valuation surge by over 35% since 2025 kicked off. And looking at the latest analyst forecasts, this upward trajectory could continue over the next 12 months.

Bullish analyst opinions

Just over half the institutional analysts following this enterprise currently have a Buy or Outperform recommendation on BAE shares. And it’s not exactly difficult to see why.

Amid growing geopolitical tensions worldwide, the company posted a record order backlog valued at £77.8bn – an £8bn increase versus 2023. This was predominantly driven by renewed demand for its Hunter Class frigates in Australia, CV90 combat vehicles in Denmark and Sweden, along with 25 and 24 new Typhoon aircraft orders for the Spanish and Italian Air Forces respectively.

Combined, this surge in orders translated into a 14% boost in revenue and underlying operating profits. Free cash flow did underperform by comparison, coming in essentially flat year-on-year at £2.5bn. However, that’s still significantly larger than the £1.5bn management was aiming for courtesy of higher-than-expected customer advanced payments paired with “strong operational cash conversion”.

What’s more, demand’s expected to continue growing as Europe begins to ramp up its defence spending. So with all that in mind, it’s not entirely surprising that one analyst expected the BAE Systems share price to rise to as high as 2,450p over the next 12 months. That’s a 58% potential increase from today’s valuation, suggesting that a £5,000 initial investment could grow to £7,903 by this time next year.

Taking a step back

The prospect of making just over £2,900 over the next year is understandably exciting. However, it’s important to remember that forecasts aren’t set in stone.

Furthermore, this outlook’s the most optimistic among analysts. And when taking the average of all current projections, the BAE share price is expected to reach just 1,540p. That’s roughly in line with where shares are trading right now. This implies that all the expected growth from higher EU spending and order growth has already been baked into the stock price.

Another risk that seems to be going ignored is the potential for a cut to the US defence budget. Suppose Europe is more capable of defending itself. In that case, America may be able to achieve some cost savings within the military to fund proposed tax cuts as well as pay down the national debt. And with almost half of BAE’s revenue stream coming from across the pond, growth could stall as defence spending redistributes from one country to another.

Nevertheless, BAE’s substantial order book should keep it busy for many years to come. And even at current levels, the valuation on a forward price-to-earnings basis is a fairly reasonable 21, behind the European industry average of 25.8. As such, while investors aren’t getting a massive bargain, BAE shares could merit further research by those seeking exposure to the aerospace and defence industry.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Up more than 50% in a month! What’s going on with the Greatland Gold (GGP) share price?

| James Beard

The Greatland Gold (GGP) share price has been the best performer on the FTSE AIM 100 index over the past…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Prediction: 12 months from now, the IAG share price could turn £5,000 into…

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

Zaven Boyrazian explores how high the IAG share price can fly over the next 12 months and what factors investors…

Read more »

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

Prediction: 12 months from now, the BP share price could turn £5,000 into…

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

The BP share price crashed in April following the aftermath of US tariffs and tumbling oil prices. But is this…

Read more »

Investing Articles

14.2% dividend yield! Is this FTSE income stock worth considering in 2025?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

This clean energy trust offers the highest dividend yield in the FTSE 350 right now, but is the double-digit payout…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in the S&P 500 at the start of 2025 is now worth…

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

2025 has been a bumpy ride for the S&P 500, tumbling towards a correction before falling further on tariff news…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in the FTSE 250 10 years ago is now worth…

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

The FTSE 250 has been an underperformer over the last decade, but some of its stocks have delivered explosive returns…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in the FTSE 100 10 years ago is now worth…

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

Even after multiple crashes and corrections, the FTSE 100 has still delivered impressive returns for long-term investors since 2015.

Read more »

Investing Articles

How much would a Stocks & Shares ISA investor need to invest each month to retire comfortably?

| Royston Wild

Here's how much a Stocks and Shares ISA holder may need to spend each month on UK and US shares…

Read more »