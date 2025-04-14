Member Login
3 FTSE 100 dividend stocks to consider buying while they're on sale

3 FTSE 100 dividend stocks to consider buying while they’re on sale

Paul Summers reckons canny investors should think about snapping up quality, dividend-paying stocks while they’re going cheap

Posted by
Paul Summers
Paul has been teaching in higher education since 2007 and also holds the CFA Society's Investment Management Certificate (IMC). A Terry Smith-influenced quality investor, Paul is a fan of companies boasting seriously high returns on capital. He always reinvests his dividends.
Published
| More on:
Young female analyst working at her desk in the office

Image source: Getty Images

The last few weeks haven’t been good for investors’ collective blood pressure. But the market mayhem wrought by President Trump’s on again, off again approach to tariffs has left some of our biggest companies trading on lower valuations and offering lovely income streams, at least on paper. Accordingly, here are three dividend stocks to consider buying today as part of a diversified portfolio.

Stonking yield!

Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey‘s (LSE: TW) share price hasn’t been immune from the sell-off. Recent volatility has left it down 13% for 2025 so far.

Still, the stock now changes hands at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 12. That’s below the average valuation in the FTSE 100. The dividend yield also sits at a monster 9.2%.

So, what’s not to like? Well, that brilliant yield isn’t expected to be covered by profit in 2025. Until the housing market gets it mojo back, Taylor Wimpey may need to tap its cash reserves to make up the difference. That can only go on for so long. Concerningly, the company recently posted a 32% fall in annual pre-tax profit to £320m — far worse than the market was expecting.

However, a larger-than-expected drop in interest rates by the Bank of England in an effort to support businesses could lead to more property transactions going through.

In the meantime, the order book stood at almost £2.3bn in February. That’s up on the £1.95bn a year earlier.

Down…but not out

Oil giant BP (LSE: BP) also looks an interesting proposition.

Granted, this might seem an odd pick. The price of ‘black gold’ is down 15% year-to-date with analysts predicting that weaker global economic growth could reduce demand for fuel at a time when supply is already expected to rise. Supporting this, Goldman Sachs believes Brent Crude will drop to $58 a barrel in 2026. That’s not ideal for debt-laden BP.

However, I think this is now priced in. The shares are down 14% in 2025 and history shows that buying when the chips are down is potentially very lucrative. When demand fell during Covid-19, for example, the stock fell below 200p. In early 2023, it had bounced to 560p.

A forecast 7.5% yield — double what an investor would get by tracking the FTSE 100 index — could be considered adequate compensation for staying patient.

Green energy play

A third FTSE 100 stock that arguably screams ‘value’ right now is mega-miner Rio Tinto (LSE: RIO). A P/E of less than nine could prove to be a steal in time if/when confidence returns. In the meantime, the shares yield 6.6%.

Of course, there’s no free lunch here. Risks with Rio Tinto include the inevitable volatility in commodity prices. The firm has also faced accusations of workplace misconduct and environmental damage.

On the other hand, I’d say the global shift towards renewable energy looks nailed on, even if the pace may be slower than previously expected. Since it’s one of the world’s largest producers of iron ore, copper and aluminium, Rio could be quids in. As a sign of things to come, it was recently announced that the company would supply 70% of the iron ore needed for a new hydrogen-based steelmaking plant in Austria.

A robust balance sheet also makes a dividend cut look unlikely for now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Paul Summers has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

