Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 reasons why I’m avoiding dirt-cheap Lloyds shares!

2 reasons why I’m avoiding dirt-cheap Lloyds shares!

Lloyds shares look like a brilliant bargain on paper. But I believe they reflect the many potential horrors facing the FTSE 100 bank.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Portrait of worried woman standing beside window

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 100 is stacked with cheap quality shares following the recent market sell-off. High street bank Lloyds (LSE:LLOY) is one blue chip whose shares offer exceptional all-round value, at least on paper.

At 66.1p per share, Lloyds’ share price commands a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 8.7 times for 2025. Meanwhile, its P/E-to-growth (PEG) ratio is, at 0.5, some distance below the value watermark of 1.

Finally, its forward dividend yield is 5.4%, suggesting the possibility of above-average passive income streams.

Yet I won’t touch Lloyds with bargepole right now. Profits could jump if the UK economy rebounds, and the firm leverages its winning brand to grow revenues. But it also faces a serious of significant challenges today and in the long term, two of which I’ll describe below.

1. House of cards?

The mortgage market is a key profits driver for Lloyds. Its market share towers above the competition, and recent housing industry data suggests homebuyer demand remains pretty buoyant.

Yet the company’s dominance in the home loans segment is under threat as lenders kick off a new ‘mortgage rate war.’ Lloyds — whose margins are already under substantial pressure — may have to keep slicing loan rates if it wishes to keep attracting property buyers and existing homeowners.

This week Barclays became the latest lender to slash rates on some fixed-term products to 4%. This first move by a fellow major player has led to speculation of a spate of similar action from other loan providers.

The danger to Lloyds could be even more significant and long lasting, too, if (as expected) the challenger banks turn their attention here. Changes to UK capital rules last autumn give the smaller players added scope to launch an attack on the mortgage sector.

2. Car trouble

The greatest threat to Lloyds’ profits (and its share price) in 2025 could be the issuing of huge financial penalties from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Misconduct fines can be a regular annoyance for investors in bank shares. But the ones facing Lloyds — on this occasion related to the mis-selling of motor loans — could be truly staggering. Some analysts have put the total cost at above £40bn, bringing back painful memories of the PPI scandal.

As the sector’s biggest lender, Lloyds would likely be on the hook for the majority of any final bill. So far it’s set aside £1.2bn to cover any future costs, compared with £195m and £165m at Santander and Close Brothers, respectively.

The Supreme Court is currently deciding whether discretionary commissions in car loans are legal, following an appeal by lenders last year to a previous case. The decision could cause an earthquake for banks’ profits.

Lloyds shares might be cheap at current prices. But I feel this is a fair reflection of the huge and numerous risks it poses to investors, so I’d rather go shopping for other cheap stocks today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Top Stocks

3 FTSE stocks Fools are eyeing up for choppy markets

| The Motley Fool Staff

A selection of companies listed on the UK stock market on the watchlists of four Foolish investors.

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

A £10,000 investment in Rolls-Royce shares last week is now worth this…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says Rolls-Royce shares couldn't escape the volatility of recent weeks, but wonders if the recent dip is a…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 2 years these S&P 500 stocks will be much higher than they are today

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

These two S&P 500 stocks have been beaten down in recent weeks. But Edward Sheldon expects them to move much…

Read more »

Investing Articles

10% yields! Why a volatile stock market is great news for passive income investors

| Stephen Wright

The recent stock market volatility has given passive income investors the chance to earn double-digit returns. But they still need…

Read more »

Close up of manual worker's equipment at construction site without people.
Investing Articles

Down 65% from its highs, this FTSE 250 stock is one to consider buying low

| Stephen Wright

Shares in a strong FTSE 250 company going through a cyclical downturn have caught Stephen Wright’s attention as a potential…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£20,000 invested in a Stocks and Shares ISA 5 years ago is now worth…

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

Stocks and Shares ISA investors have reaped enormous returns since the pandemic, but how much money have they actually made?…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Investing £100 a month for 10 years could generate a second income of…

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

Even small investors can unlock a large second income from the stock market. Zaven Boyrazian demonstrates how much wealth just…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Are these the best US stocks to consider buying right now?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

Some of the best stocks to buy could be those falling the most. Zaven Boyrazian explores the worst-performing US shares…

Read more »