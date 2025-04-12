Member Login
ChatGPT just recommended this potentially explosive penny stock

This mining and exploration penny stock’s getting closer to entering production and delivering long-awaited revenue! Is it time to jump in?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 2 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When exploring the world of penny stocks, tools like ChatGPT can be helpful in discovering under-the-radar stocks. And upon asking it about the best UK penny stocks to buy, the artificial intelligence (AI) model suggested taking a look at Helium One Global (LSE:HE1).

A few years ago, this enterprise was getting a lot of attention, with its shares surging by over 500% in less than a year following its IPO in late 2020. The momentum was driven almost entirely by the hype surrounding the group’s helium exploration projects that could position the firm to become a global industry titan in the long run.

Sadly, following the 2022 stock market correction, the hype fizzled out as investors started to realise the group still had a long way to go. Now, three years later, the stock’s down over 95% from its 2021 peak. And even in the last 12 months, the shares have continued their downward trajectory, falling by 50% to less than 1p.

However, could that soon be about to change?

Production on the horizon

One of the biggest risks surrounding this enterprise is a lack of a revenue stream. With no active production generating cash flow, management’s entirely dependent on external equity financing and its residual cash on the balance sheet.

As of December, the firm had just $10m in the bank. Needless to say, that’s not enough to fund the high cost of exploration and project development. So it should come as no surprise that the number of shares outstanding over the last five years has skyrocketed by over 2,700%, due to management raising more money by issuing shares.

However, this equity dilution may soon be coming to an end. 2025 has proven to be a solid year of operational milestones. In March, the company secured its mining license in Tanzania for its flagship Rukwa project. A few weeks later, intermediate drilling at the Jackson-29 well (in which Helium One has a 50% working interest) was sucessfully completed.

In terms of the next steps, Jackson-29 will undergo safety tests to verify well integrity which, if successful, will make it ready to enter and move into the production phase. In other words, Helium One’s finally on track to gain revenue stream.

Taking a step back

Reaching production is an impressive milestone that most young exploration companies fail to achieve. And while Helium One still has some challenges to overcome, it appears to be taking the right steps. However, it’s important to remember that this transition process won’t happen overnight.

Even if everything goes smoothly at Jackson-29, building a production facility could potentially take years, especially if infrastructure (roads, power, water, etc) also needs to be built out. And it’s a similar story to the other projects in Helium One’s portfolio.

There’s no denying the explosive potential of Helium One’s share price. After all, helium gas is steadily rising in demand thanks to its aerospace and medical applications. But a lot of things have to go right before the firm can realise this potential.

So while ChatGPT’s bullish, I’ll be waiting on the sidelines until this penny stock makes more progress.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

