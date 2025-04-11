Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 investment trusts to help investors become Stocks & Shares ISA millionaires

2 investment trusts to help investors become Stocks & Shares ISA millionaires

One of the biggest challenges for new Stocks and Shares ISA investors is which investments to make. Dr James Fox details two attractive options.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is a freelance investment writer for the Fool UK. He also contributes to business and economics publications, having previously worked as a staff writer and editor. James has a PhD in development studies and has contributed to academic work on global supply chains. He also manages his own investment portfolio.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investing in Stocks and Shares ISAs can be a powerful way to build wealth and achieve millionaire status over time. And one of the most important tools in an investor’s arsenal is diversification. Diversification helps mitigate risk by spreading investments across a range of asset classes, sectors, and geographies. Rather than relying on the performance of a single company or industry, a well-diversified portfolio balances exposure so that losses in one area can potentially be offset by gains in another. 

Investment trusts

Investment trusts offer built-in diversification by holding a wide range of global companies across different sectors and regions. They also trade like regular shares making them easily accessible. While there are many investment trusts to choose from, two of my favourites are the popular Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE:SMT) and The Monks Investment Trust (LSE:MNKS). Both are managed by Baillie Gifford and have a strong track record of delivering for investors. They both also offer global exposure.

What’s so great about Scottish Mortgage?

Scottish Mortgage is well known for identifying exceptional growth companies across public and private markets. It offers long-term investors exposure to innovative firms like Tesla, SpaceX, and Nvidia, and its unconstrained approach enables investments in emerging sectors and unlisted companies, making it a compelling choice for growth-oriented portfolios.

However, the portfolio carries notable risks. Its heavy reliance on volatile tech stocks makes it susceptible to market downturns and cyclical pressures, particularly during economic slowdowns or geopolitical instability.

What’s more, the trust employs gearing (borrowing to invest), which amplifies returns but also increases losses when investments underperform. And this explains why the trust is down 30% since its year high in early February.

Furthermore, its significant exposure to private companies introduces liquidity risks, as these assets can be difficult to sell during adverse market conditions.

Nonetheless, the trust’s long-term performance remains strong with the share price increasing threefold over the past decade. It might be volatile, but personally I’m willing to endure the blips. That’s why I’m continuing to top up.

Monks Investment Trust lags slightly behind

The Monks Investment Trust lags its larger peers slightly in terms of shareholder returns. The share price has doubled in value over the past decade, but like Scottish Mortgage, has fallen considerably over the past month.

The Monks Investment Trust invests in innovative companies across sectors and regions, including tech, healthcare, and emerging markets. Its strategy balances risk by categorising investments into Stalwart, Rapid, Cyclical, and Latent growth opportunities.

It also carries risks. Its exposure to overseas securities makes it vulnerable to currency fluctuations. Likewise, the use of gearing amplifies potential returns but increases losses during downturns.

However, I’m actually quite bullish on its top five holdings, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia, Amazon, and TSMC. These are some of the stocks experiencing a lot of pain right now, but I still believe in their long-term potential.

I’ve recently added this trust to my daughter’s SIPP. I may add it to my own portfolio soon.

The long game

Past performance is not indicative of future prospects. However, I do believe these two trusts offer a diversified offering to propel a Stocks and Shares ISA. And if Scottish Mortgage continues to triple in value every decade, well, it’s not hard to see how millionaire status could be reached.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. James Fox has positions in Nvidia, Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Plc, and The Monks Investment Trust Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Should I load up on Rolls-Royce shares after the 17% drop?

| Ben McPoland

Rolls-Royce shares have pulled back sharply in the FTSE 100 in recent weeks, leaving this Fool to wonder if he…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is this the best S&P 500 stock to consider buying in these volatile times?

| Royston Wild

With bullion prices still rocketing, I think buying the S&P 500's only gold stock is worth serious consideration right now.

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

Yielding 7.25% but with a P/E of 186x! What’s up with the BP share price?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones thought the BP share price was a brilliant bargain but it's only brought him a world of trouble.…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

Down 26% with a 7% yield! Could this little-known FTSE 250 gem make a comeback?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley considers the long-term prospects of FTSE 250 recruiter Page Group. Weak results have sent the price tumbling but…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Analysts are calling Diageo shares a strong buy! Are they mad?

| Harvey Jones

Analysts still have faith in Diageo shares, with 10 of them giving it the highest possible stock rating. Harvey Jones…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 17% in 2 days! At last, some good news for those interested in the JD Sports share price

| James Beard

The JD Sports share price jumped after the company said trading was in line with expectations. Our writer considers what…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Is this FTSE 250 retailer a falling knife or a bargain buy?

| Ken Hall

Our writer Ken Hall has an under-pressure FTSE 250 retailer on his radar. Is it a bargain hiding in plain…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

Building a second income stream in 2025 is now more important than ever

| Mark Hartley

With the backdrop of today's economic landscape, Mark Hartley investigates the importance of a second income and how to build…

Read more »