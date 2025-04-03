Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 6.8% dividend yield! Consider these 2 ‘secret’ passive income stocks to target a £1,360 payday in 2025

Looking for ways to generate above-average dividend income? These lesser-bought income stocks are worth a close look.

Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investors searching for passive income tend to focus on the same small pool of blue-chip stocks. FTSE 100 companies like Lloyds, Legal & General, National Grid and Shell in particular tend to dominate attention from retail investors.

Footsie shares such as these can be excellent for dividends, often supported by their market-leading positions in mature sectors and robust financial foundations. Yet investors who concentrate solely on UK large-cap stocks may be missing out on excellent investment opportunities elsewhere.

2 top income stocks

Take the following two dividend stocks, for instance. Each carries a large forward dividend yield that comfortably beats the FTSE 100 average of 3.6%. They also look in good shape to continue growing shareholder payouts beyond the near term and I feel they’re worth considering.

Dividend shareDividend yield
Lion Finance (LSE:BGEO)5.6%
iShares EM Dividend ETF (LSE:SEDY)8%

Dividends are never, ever guaranteed. But if City forecasts for these companies prove accurate, a £20,000 investment spread equally across these three shares will provide a passive income of £1,360 this year alone. That’s based on an average yield of 6.8%.

Brilliant bank

Lion Finance isn’t as popular as the FTSE 100’s high-yield banks. But its dividend yield for this year is far ahead of those of any of the UK’s blue-chips like Lloyds, NatWest and Barclays.

With a CET1 capital ratio of 17.1%, the FTSE 250 company looks in good shape to hit this year’s dividend forecasts too.

Looking further out, I feel that Lion Finance’s focus on the Georgia’s booming banking market will allow it to keep delivering sector-beating dividend growth. The total payout rose 12.5% year on year in 2024, driven by a 31.2% improvement in pre-tax profits.

Be aware though that fierce competition could impact future profits. TBC Bank and its huge investment in digital banking in particular poses a not-insubstantial threat.

Top fund

As I say, dividends are never a sure thing. Even companies with decades of income stability behind them can falter when internal or external pressures emerge. This was certainly the case with Shell, which cut cash rewards for the first time since 1945 during the pandemic.

Investors can reduce the impact of such events by buying an exchange-traded fund (ETF) like the iShares EM Dividend ETF. With holdings in 115 different businesses, it still has the strength to provide large dividends even if one or two holdings disappoint.

As the ‘EM’ in its name implies, this particular fund invests in emerging market companies with enormous dividend yields. It has especially substantial holdings in Brazil and China, with other prominent territories including Indonesia, India and Poland.

One potential drawback in the near term is its high exposure to cyclical shares. Major holdings include energy companies (like Petrobras) and financial services businesses (including China Construction Bank).

Yet over the long term, I’m optimistic it could deliver excellent returns, thanks to its developing markets’ rising wealth and growing populations.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, and National Grid Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

