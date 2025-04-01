Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 rock-solid growth shares to consider as economic storm clouds gather!

2 rock-solid growth shares to consider as economic storm clouds gather!

These cheap growth shares could be great safe havens in the current economic and geopolitical climate. Here’s why.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Global growth shares are losing their lustre as ‘Trump Tariffs’ (and reciprocal action from US trade partners) threaten the economy. The impact of fresh import taxes could be devastating across a variety of industries.

I’ve lost none of my appetite for UK shares, although I’m more cautious with what I buy today. One way to protect myself is to choose counter-cyclical shares — and companies in traditionally defensive industries — whose earnings forecasts are boosted or unaffected by current economic conditions.

With this in mind, here are two great growth stocks I’m considering right now.

H&T Group

Pawnbrokers like H&T Group (LSE:HAT) tend to thrive during tough times like these. In fact, this Alternative Investment Market (AIM) operator said last month that “demand for our core pawnbroking product continues to grow, with particularly strong lending demand in the final ten weeks of the year, including record levels of new customers borrowing from us for the first time“.

With the cost-of-living crisis dragging on, City analysts are expecting earnings at H&T to rise 5% in 2025. Incidentally, this also leaves the company trading on a low price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 7.1 times.

The trading landscape is especially favourable for H&T today thanks to the gold price surge. Bullion hit new record highs above $3,151 per ounce earlier today, and is tipped by many to keep climbing as fears over the economic and geopolitical landscape rise.

On the downside, retailers like this face fresh cost pressures as the National Living Wage and National Insurance contributions rise. H&T thinks NI changes alone will result in a £2m hit each year.

But on balance, I still think the pawnbroker’s a great stock to consider in these tough times.

Chemring Group

Along with the broader defence sector, shares in Chemring Group (LSE:CHG) have increased in value following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

This specific FTSE 250 contractor has also rose strongly in February and March following a £1bn-plus takeover approach from Bain Capital. Yet based on current earnings forecasts it still offers decent value for money.

City analysts think earnings will rise 27% in the current financial year (to October 2025). This leaves it trading on a forward P/E ratio of 18.5 times and a P/E-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.7.

Any PEG below one suggests that a share is undervalued.

The stable nature of arms spending has made defence stocks traditional lifeboats in tough times like these. But the sector’s appeal is even greater today (in my opinion) as industry consolidation ramps up and global rearmament accelerates.

Chemring’s own order intake rose 187% in the year to stand at a record £1.4bn.

The company has commented that “with the new administration in the US pushing for significant increases in NATO defence spending and with EU member states recognising the critical need to scale up and co-ordinate defence production across Europe, the market opportunity for Chemring continues to grow“.

Reduced arms spending from the US remains a threat. But I believe on balance it’s worth serious consideration in geopolitically-uncertain times.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

Here’s why the IAG share price fell 26% in March

| Alan Oscroft

The International Consolidated Airlines (IAG) share price was soaring up to the end of February. But the party seems to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

As the stock market wobbles, here are 2 shares I’ve got my eye on

| Ben McPoland

These two companies are at very different stages in their development, but each looks interesting to me after the recent…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is buying gold stocks the best way to capitalise on bullion’s bull run?

| Royston Wild

Forget about gold bars, coins, and funds for a moment. Here's why considering gold stocks could be the best option…

Read more »

Investing Articles

These 3 dividend shares may be better buys than FTSE 100 income stocks!

| Royston Wild

Looking for great dividend stocks to buy in April? Scouring the FTSE 100 is not the only option when it…

Read more »

Investing For Beginners

Want to invest in an ISA but scared of a stock market crash? Consider this

| Harvey Jones

A stock market crash or dip can be a great time to buy FTSE 100 stocks at reduced prices. Harvey…

Read more »

The Milky Way at night, over Porthgwarra beach in Cornwall
Investing Articles

Up 300% in 5 years! Is this overlooked FTSE star the best share to buy in an ISA today?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is stunned by the stellar growth of this FTSE 100 company and wonders if it's now the best…

Read more »

Investing Articles

5 days to the ISA deadline, this cash machine is my standout FTSE 100 stock

| Andrew Mackie

Up 115% in just a year, Andrew Mackie believes this FTSE 100 stock’s most explosive moves are still very much…

Read more »

photo of Union Jack flags bunting in local street party
Investing Articles

2 value stocks from the FTSE 100 to consider buying in April

| Ben McPoland

Value stocks can come in all shapes and sizes in the FTSE 100 index, as demonstrated by these two markedly…

Read more »