This investor is wondering if he should add to one of his favourite stocks inside his self-invested personal pension (SIPP) portfolio.

Down 16% in a month, is this ultra-luxury stock now a no-brainer buy for my ISA and SIPP?

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

One share I have in both my Stocks and Shares ISA and SIPP portfolios is Ferrari (NYSE: RACE). While the iconic Italian sportscar company likely needs no introductions, it’s far from any old car stock.

No, Ferrari is valued as an ultra-luxury brand. This is why the stock is often ranked among peers like Hermès International and LVMH (Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton) rather than grubby carmakers like Stellantis and Ford.

While the stock has raced 185% higher in five years, it’s fallen 16% in just over a month. This pullback has prompted analysts at both Barclays and ​Kepler Cheuvreux to upgrade Ferrari stock to Buy from Hold.

Barclays said the company retains relative “safe-haven” status compared to other European automakers hit by US tariffs. Starting on 2 April, Ferrari will hike prices by up to 10% on some models in the US. This demonstrates the company’s pricing power.

Meanwhile, Kepler said: “This is the pit stop we were long awaiting to turn more positive.”

But should I buy more shares on the dip?

Safe haven

For starters, I agree that Ferrari stock is somewhat of a safe haven. President Trump’s 25% tariffs on auto imports aims to encourage more US car manufacturing. But Ferrari exclusively manufactures its supercars in Maranello, northern Italy, and that won’t be changing.

Customers value the fact that the cars are largely hand-assembled in the same historic factory in Italy. This craftmanship and heritage is an important part of the brand’s appeal.

Meanwhile, the company limits production to maintain exclusivity. As a result, the order backlog extends into early 2027 due to incredible demand.

In other words, you can’t just go out and buy a new Ferrari, even if you have the money. And existing owners have a far better chance of securing limited-edition models than newbies.

The result is extraordinary earnings visibility, which investors value highly. As long as the order book extends two years into the future, I think the stock will carry a significant premium to the wider market.

Of course, we can grumble about how large that premium should be, but the fact the company deserves one is hardly in doubt. Right now, the forward price-to-earnings ratio is 43, which is lower than a few months ago (just over 50).

Marginal margin pressure

Last year, revenue rose 11.8% to €6.7bn. Shipments totalled 13,752 units, up just 1%, yet net profit jumped 21% to just over €1.5bn.

Source: Ferrari

The main risk I see is some sort of damage to the brand. Ferrari takes incredible care of its reputation, but no brand is entirely immune.

It’s also worth noting that management sees a potential 50 basis point hit to margins this year due to tariffs. Then again, Ferrari’s operating margin was 28.3% last year, so it has a fair bit of flexibility.

My move

Whether we’re comfortable with it or not, the rich are getting richer around the world. And that is undoubtedly a very supportive trend for ultra-luxury brands like Ferrari.

I already have a somewhat large position across my ISA and SIPP. The 16% dip isn’t large enough to justify me making it even bigger.

But for investors wanting to invest in the rising global wealth theme, I think Ferrari stock is still worth considering as a long-term holding.