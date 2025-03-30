Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Down 16% in a month, is this ultra-luxury stock now a no-brainer buy for my ISA and SIPP?

Down 16% in a month, is this ultra-luxury stock now a no-brainer buy for my ISA and SIPP?

This investor is wondering if he should add to one of his favourite stocks inside his self-invested personal pension (SIPP) portfolio.

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

One share I have in both my Stocks and Shares ISA and SIPP portfolios is Ferrari (NYSE: RACE). While the iconic Italian sportscar company likely needs no introductions, it’s far from any old car stock.

No, Ferrari is valued as an ultra-luxury brand. This is why the stock is often ranked among peers like Hermès International and LVMH (Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton) rather than grubby carmakers like Stellantis and Ford.

While the stock has raced 185% higher in five years, it’s fallen 16% in just over a month. This pullback has prompted analysts at both Barclays and ​Kepler Cheuvreux to upgrade Ferrari stock to Buy from Hold.

Barclays said the company retains relative “safe-haven” status compared to other European automakers hit by US tariffs. Starting on 2 April, Ferrari will hike prices by up to 10% on some models in the US. This demonstrates the company’s pricing power.

Meanwhile, Kepler said: “This is the pit stop we were long awaiting to turn more positive.”

But should I buy more shares on the dip?

Safe haven

For starters, I agree that Ferrari stock is somewhat of a safe haven. President Trump’s 25% tariffs on auto imports aims to encourage more US car manufacturing. But Ferrari exclusively manufactures its supercars in Maranello, northern Italy, and that won’t be changing.

Customers value the fact that the cars are largely hand-assembled in the same historic factory in Italy. This craftmanship and heritage is an important part of the brand’s appeal.

Meanwhile, the company limits production to maintain exclusivity. As a result, the order backlog extends into early 2027 due to incredible demand.

In other words, you can’t just go out and buy a new Ferrari, even if you have the money. And existing owners have a far better chance of securing limited-edition models than newbies.

The result is extraordinary earnings visibility, which investors value highly. As long as the order book extends two years into the future, I think the stock will carry a significant premium to the wider market.

Of course, we can grumble about how large that premium should be, but the fact the company deserves one is hardly in doubt. Right now, the forward price-to-earnings ratio is 43, which is lower than a few months ago (just over 50).

Marginal margin pressure

Last year, revenue rose 11.8% to €6.7bn. Shipments totalled 13,752 units, up just 1%, yet net profit jumped 21% to just over €1.5bn. 

Source: Ferrari

The main risk I see is some sort of damage to the brand. Ferrari takes incredible care of its reputation, but no brand is entirely immune.

It’s also worth noting that management sees a potential 50 basis point hit to margins this year due to tariffs. Then again, Ferrari’s operating margin was 28.3% last year, so it has a fair bit of flexibility.  

My move

Whether we’re comfortable with it or not, the rich are getting richer around the world. And that is undoubtedly a very supportive trend for ultra-luxury brands like Ferrari.

I already have a somewhat large position across my ISA and SIPP. The 16% dip isn’t large enough to justify me making it even bigger.

But for investors wanting to invest in the rising global wealth theme, I think Ferrari stock is still worth considering as a long-term holding.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in Ferrari. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

3 undervalued UK shares to consider for an ISA this April

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley uncovers some of the most promising and undervalued UK shares on the market right now and considers their…

Read more »

Investing Articles

FTSE 100 stocks to consider buying in April

| Alan Oscroft

Reports from FTSE 100 companies are few and far between in April. But I see definite potential in a couple…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

3 penny share myths busted!

| Alan Oscroft

Are penny shares the best thing since sliced bread, or are they evil things to be shunned? The truth lies…

Read more »

Investing Articles

In 12 months, the Diageo share price could be…

| Harvey Jones

It's been a torrid few years for the Diageo share price but hope springs eternal and analysts forecast a pretty…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could the FTSE 100’s newest addition be a great passive income investment?

| Stephen Wright

A 2.5% dividend yield doesn’t look like much, but Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a lot of the hallmarks of a…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Here’s what Warren Buffett looks for in growth stocks

| Stephen Wright

According to Warren Buffett, record earnings per share aren’t something to get excited about. So what really matters when it…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How much would an ISA investor need to earn a £777 monthly passive income?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones shows how to build a high-and-rising passive income from a portfolio of dividend-paying FTSE 100 shares in a…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

How £10,000 invested in this little-known FTSE stock could generate £34,400 of passive income a year!

| James Beard

Looking at this AIM stock’s performance over the past five years, our writer considers how a five-figure annual passive income…

Read more »