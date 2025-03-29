Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How an investor could open a Stocks & Shares ISA before 5 April, and aim for millionaire status

How an investor could open a Stocks & Shares ISA before 5 April, and aim for millionaire status

If an investor doesn’t use their Stocks and Shares ISA allowance before 5 April, it’s gone. Dr James Fox explains how an investor could get started.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is a freelance investment writer for the Fool UK. He also contributes to business and economics publications, having previously worked as a staff writer and editor. James has a PhD in development studies and has contributed to academic work on global supply chains. He also manages his own investment portfolio.
Published
| More on:
Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

An investor opening a Stocks and Shares ISA before the 5 April deadline has a golden opportunity to supercharge their wealth, harnessing the power of tax-free compounding. With platforms like Hargreaves Lansdown and AJ Bell, setting up an ISA is quick, and funding it before the tax year ends ensures that some, or all, of the £20,000 annual allowance is put to work. Once the clock strikes midnight on 5 April, any unused portion is gone for good.

How to get going

Growing a portfolio is all about smart choices and patience. Novice investors are often advised to pick a mix of global equities, index funds, and investment trusts spreads risk while capturing market gains. More experienced investors may prefer to invest in individual stocks. This is a riskier approach, but a diverse portfolio of well-chosen stocks can growth much faster than the index average. It quite simply pays to undertake thorough research and avoid common pitfalls like throwing good money after bad and emotional investing.

The magic happens with compounding. This is when we invest in companies that reinvest earnings for us — like growth-oriented tech stocks — and reinvest dividends ourselves. This leads to steady capital appreciation, which snowballs over time, turning modest investments into serious wealth.

Dream big, it’s achievable

Hitting the £1m mark isn’t just a dream. It’s maths. With an average 7% return, a portfolio could double every 10 years. Using this formula, maxing out the ISA allowance each year puts millionaire status well within reach in under 25 years. More experienced investors may be able to achieve double-digit returns when averaged over the long run. In fact, 10% returns would mean hitting millionaire status in just 19 years. However, those of us making smaller contributions can get there too. It’ll just take a little longer. Thankfully, our investment will grow faster over time — that’s compounding.

Created at thecalculatorsite.com: 10% annualised growth, £20,000 annual contributions.

The real edge? No tax, ever. Unlike regular investment accounts, an ISA shields every gain and dividend from tax, letting the full force of growth and reinvestment work without interference.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

The practical bit

Market dips become buying opportunities, while diversification across sectors and regions provides stability. One investment that delivers both diversification and growth potential is The Monks Investment Trust (LSE:MNKS). This trust aims for long-term capital growth by investing globally in a diverse portfolio of quoted equities. The Monks team emphasises investing in adaptable companies that can navigate changing market conditions, spreading investments across four growth categories: Stalwart, Rapid, Cyclical, and Latent.

Monks’ top holdings include tech giants like Meta Platforms, Amazon, and Microsoft, with a significant allocation to US stocks. It’s actually a very diversified portfolio with the top five holdings accounting for just less than 20% — I’ve seen that figure much higher in other trusts. This diversification strategy has helped the trust deliver strong returns, outpacing its benchmark index in recent periods.

However, investors should be aware of the trust’s use of gearing, which stood at 4.96% as of the latest data. While gearing can amplify gains in favourable market conditions, it can also increase losses during downturns, potentially leading to higher volatility in the trust’s performance and share price.

Despite this gearing, it’s a stock that interests me a lot. In fact, it’s one I’ve added to my daughter’s SIPP.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. James Fox has positions in The Monks Investment Trust. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

How much might an investor need to invest in dividend stocks to earn £800 a month passive income?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley attempts to break down the complexity of building a lucrative passive income from dividends and considers some strategic…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Just released: March’s small-cap stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

We believe the UK small-cap market offers a myriad of opportunities across a wide range of different businesses and industries.

Read more »

Investing Articles

At a P/E multiple of 6, is this FTSE 100 stock a no-brainer buy to consider in April?

| Stephen Wright

With shares trading at a low earnings multiple and profits expected to grow 75% over the next three years, is…

Read more »

Front view of a mixed-race couple walking past a shop window and looking in.
Investing Articles

I think this struggling FTSE 250 discount retailer could skyrocket in 2025

| Mark Hartley

Our writer considers the recovery potential of a FTSE 250 dividend stock that has lost significant value over the past…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 things I’m doing ahead of the new 2025-26 ISA year

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland looks back on strategies for his Stocks and Shares ISA portfolio that didn't work out well in the…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

1 big mistake to avoid in a falling stock market

| Stephen Wright

A stock market downturn can be a great time to buy shares. But getting fixated on prices that were once…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Here’s what £10,000 in Rolls-Royce shares could be worth a year from now

| Alan Oscroft

Rolls-Royce shares have soared close to 85% over the past 12 months, with a huge boost from February's 2024 full-year…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£10,000 in savings? Here’s how an investor could target a £1,357 monthly passive income

| Harshil Patel

Dividends can be an excellent solution for an investor searching for passive income. UK shares offer many established and reliable…

Read more »