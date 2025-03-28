Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Just released: the latest Hidden Winners ‘sell’ recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

Just released: the latest Hidden Winners ‘sell’ recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

Here at The Motley Fool, we don’t hide the fact that ‘selling’ is part of the investment equation.

Posted by
Mark Rogers
As the Head of The Motley Fool’s UK Investing Team, Mark approaches the stock market with the same old-fashioned business instincts and values that he honed growing up around the family business. An investor for 20 years, Mark specialises in unearthing top-quality under-the-radar investments in the small-cap market. He currently serves as Director of Investing for Motley Fool UK services and Managing Director of Motley Fool UK.
Published

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

Premium content from Motley Fool Hidden Winners UK

In this service, we highlight what we believe to be the very best small-cap businesses listed on the UK market. Typically these will be companies valued at between £200m and £500m, and many of them could be listed on AIM, the so-called junior market run by the London Stock Exchange.

“[This stock] has been a disappointing re-recommendation and a warning to ourselves and members that a company expanding outside of its core competencies … is a risky proposition and something to watch out for.”

Ian Pierce, Hidden Winners

Our latest ‘Sell’ recommendation:

Redacted

Want The Full ‘Sell’ Recommendation? Enter Your Email Address!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Growth Shares

Here’s the boohoo share price forecast for the next 12 months as the Debenhams rebrand begins

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through the current forecasts for the boohoo share price and explains why the average view could be…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s a starter portfolio of S&P 500 shares to consider for growth, dividends and value!

| Royston Wild

Royston Wild believes a portfolio comprising these three S&P 500 shares could deliver huge long-term returns. Here's why.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Should I buy Nvidia stock for my ISA at $111?

| Ben McPoland

Nvidia stock's been volatile as fears grow about tariffs, US-China relations, and spending on artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Read more »

Investing Articles

This 10p penny stock just jumped 9.9%! Should I buy more?

| Ben McPoland

This investor in fast-growing pizza company DP Poland (LON:DPP) digs into why the penny stock jumped almost 10% to 10p…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I just bought this 9.3% yielding FTSE 100 stock before it goes ex-dividend on 3 April!

| Harvey Jones

This ultra-high-yielding FTSE 100 stock is giving Harvey Jones generous dividends and now some share price growth as well. Can…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

I just sold Unilever and bought this bombed-out UK stock. Am I mad?

| Harvey Jones

Sensible investors are buying defensive stocks in today's troubled times, but Harvey Jones has just doubled down on a UK…

Read more »

Calendar showing the date of 5th April on desk in a house
Investing Articles

With 1 week until the Stocks and Shares ISA deadline, here are 2 big mistakes to avoid

| Stephen Wright

Time is running out to use this year’s Stocks and Shares ISA allowance. But that’s no excuse for investors to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 things to remember ahead of the new 2025-26 ISA year

| Dr. James Fox

The ISA deadline comes when the tax year ends. That's 5 April, representing the last opportunity to take advantage of…

Read more »