Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Despite the takeover rumours, I don’t want anything to do with this FTSE 250 stock

Despite the takeover rumours, I don’t want anything to do with this FTSE 250 stock

Some big names are investing huge sums buying this FTSE 250 stock. Even so, our writer explains why he doesn’t want to become an ASOS shareholder.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying economics at university, James qualified as a chartered accountant in London. He has since held a number of senior finance positions, both in the UK and overseas.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

ASOS (LSE:ASC) is a FTSE 250 stock that’s been attracting a lot of interest lately. That’s because the online retailer’s two largest shareholders have both decided to increase their stakes.

On 17 March, Anders Holch Povlsen, and his father, Troels Holch Povlsen, increased their combined interest from 27.1% to 28%.

Two days later, Frasers Group raised its shareholding from 24.21% to 25.1%.

Both are now close to owning 30% of the company. Once this threshold is reached, City rules require an offer to be made for all of the remaining shares.

A bit of a mystery

The intention of both parties is unclear. However, inevitably it’s led to speculation that a takeover bid is imminent.

During the week ended 21 March, this helped the group’s shares soar 20.7%. This was a welcome relief for long-suffering shareholders. Since March 2020, the value of the company’s stock has fallen 73%.

Frasers has a history of buying businesses that are struggling. Whether ASOS meets this definition is a matter of opinion. But the owner of Sports Direct has been steadily increasing its stake over the past three years or so, although it tends not to launch hostile takeovers.

I suspect the Povlsen family is contemplating taking the business private, believing that investors are undervaluing the true value of the group. However, looking at the recent performance of the business, I disagree.

Some numbers

During the 52 weeks ended 1 September 2024 (FY24), ASOS reported a loss after tax of £338.7m. Despite this, it has a current (26 March) market cap of £365m.

Yet the company’s most recent trading update was positive. For the first half of FY25, it’s expecting a “significant improvement” in profitability. It’s forecasting adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) of around £34m.

But ASOS has a lot of interest, depreciation, amortisation and impairment charges. In FY24, these totalled £340m. So even if the group has a positive EBITDA, it’s still a long way from being profitable at a post-tax level. And these costs are important. Depreciation and amortisation are non-cash items but the assets to which they relate are going to have to be replaced at some point in the future.

Uncertain outlook

Despite its woes, I believe ASOS is going in the right direction. It’s now focusing more on its bottom line than revenue.

Its ‘Test & React’ business model appears to be working. This seeks to get new products on its website within a few weeks, placing orders in small batches and then using data-led forecasting to determine how much to reorder. This encourages the “fashion-loving 20-somethings” (its core market) to keep coming back for more.

Despite this, I don’t see a clear path to profitability. Assuming a price-to-earnings ratio of 10 is reasonable, to justify its current market cap, it would need to report a profit after tax of £36.5m. Even if the various adjusting items were removed from its numbers, that would require a £160m improvement on FY24. And that’s a lot of clothes in an industry where margins are wafer thin.

And buying a stock on the basis of takeover speculation is never a good idea.

I’m therefore going to leave is to Messrs Povlsen and Ashley to determine the future ownership of ASOS and watch from the sidelines with interest.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing For Beginners

2 bargain-basement value shares around 52-week lows

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith provides details of two value shares that could do well from a change in UK monetary policy and…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
US Stock

2 fantastic US growth stocks to consider for a fresh ISA this April

| Mark Hartley

Thinking of opening or rebalancing a Stocks and Shares ISA this April? Consider diversifying into these two promising US growth…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Growth Shares

Up 67% in a year, here’s why the Barclays share price might still be a bargain

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through some valuation metrics that could indicate the Barclays share price is undervalued even with the recent…

Read more »

Calendar showing the date of 5th April on desk in a house
Investing Articles

2 investment trusts to consider for a Stocks and Shares ISA before 5 April

| Ben McPoland

Our writer highlights a pair of well-run trusts from the FTSE 250 that he thinks are worth considering for a…

Read more »

Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping
Investing Articles

Up 16% in March but still down 71% since 2021! Is it time I bought this UK stock?

| Ben McPoland

Fevertree (LON:FEVR) just reported a solid 2024, as the posh mixer and tonic maker continues to take market share. But…

Read more »

Investing Articles

A 6.2% yield but down 10%! Is it time for me to buy this FTSE broadcaster on the dip?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE media firm is down significantly from its 12-month July high, but this might mean there's a bargain-buying opportunity…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 33% in a month! Is this soaring ex-penny stock a hidden gem on the UK stock market?

| Mark Hartley

With a £450m market-cap and £1 share price, Care REIT's no longer a stock market baby. Is this upcoming UK…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is Shell’s bargain-basement share price set for take-off after its key 25 March strategy reset?

| Simon Watkins

Despite a recent bounce, Shell’s share price still looks very undervalued to me, but it may be about to jump…

Read more »