Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £10,000 invested in Shell shares 1 year ago is now worth…

£10,000 invested in Shell shares 1 year ago is now worth…

Oil and gas shares haven’t performed particularly well over the past 12 months and Shell shares reflect that. Dr James Fox explores.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is a freelance investment writer for the Fool UK. He also contributes to business and economics publications, having previously worked as a staff writer and editor. James has a PhD in development studies and has contributed to academic work on global supply chains. He also manages his own investment portfolio.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Shell (LSE:SHEL) shares are up just 4% over the past 12 months. As such, an investment made a year ago would be worth £10,400 today. However, an investor would have also received around £400 in the form of dividends. So, 8% total returns. Not bad but not great.

What’s been going on?

Shell’s share price gains have been modest, despite the company’s efforts to streamline operations and improve financial performance. This sluggish performance can be attributed to several factors.

Firstly, oil prices have fluctuated over the past 12 months, but the general direction is downwards. As I write, Brent Crude prices are down 8.5% over the year, and this will have an impact on the bottom line.

Source: TradingView: Shell share price vs Brent Crude (1 Year)

While Shell has managed to expand its production by 2%, falling oil and gas prices have also squeezed downstream margins, resulting in a 17% decrease in income attributable to shareholders in 2024. This has dampened investor enthusiasm and limited share price growth.

Macroeconomic uncertainties have also played a role. China, the world’s largest oil importer, has experienced economic slowdowns, creating uncertainty regarding future energy demand. Additionally, geopolitical tensions and the lingering effects of the Russia-Ukraine conflict have contributed to market volatility.

Despite these challenges, Shell has made progress in improving its financial position. The company has reduced its capital expenditure and net debt, while maintaining strong cash flows from operating activities. This has allowed Shell to launch a new $3.5bn share buyback program and increase dividends by 4%.

Source: TradingView: Dividend Yield

But what’s next?

Ahead of its Capital Markets Day on March 25, Shell said it would look to focus on delivering more value to shareholders while reducing emissions. The company revealed plans to increase shareholder distributions from 30-40% to 40-50% of cash flow from operations, while maintaining a 4% annual progressive dividend policy.

Shell also raised its structural cost reduction target from $2bn-$3bn by the end of 2025 to a cumulative cost saving of $5bn-$7bn by the end of 2028, compared to 2022 levels. The company also plans to lower its annual capital expenditure to $20bn-$22bn for 2025-2028 — down from $22bn-$25bn — the range for 2024 and 2025 guided back in 2023.

Moreover, the company aims to grow free cash flow per share by over 10% yearly through 2030 while maintaining a stable liquids production of 1.4m barrels per day. Meanwhile, CEO Wael Sawan sees LNG sales growing by 4-5% annually through 2030.

Nonetheless, Shell remains dependent on oil and gas prices. We’re now two months into the presidency of Donald Trump, a man who promised to keep oil prices low. An end to the war in Ukraine, which is also on his agenda, would likely see the normalisation of supply routes and place downward pressure on energy prices.

In short, there are several reasons I’d expect oil, and possibly gas, prices to remain lower over the next year and perhaps through Trump’s presidency. Despite the business lowering capex and raising returns, the broader economic outlook concerns me. That’s why I’m passing on Shell shares for now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

An activist thinks the Smiths Group share price is too low. These first-half results might show why

| Alan Oscroft

The Smiths Group share price has had a solid five years, and City analysts are predicting yet more years of…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s why Tesla stock just jumped 11% on the Nasdaq index!

| Ben McPoland

The Nasdaq index had a barnstorming day yesterday, with Tesla stock surging in double digits. Ben McPoland looks into what…

Read more »

Bronze bull and bear figurines
Growth Shares

Down 18% in a week, should I buy the dip in this well-known growth stock?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith flags up a growth stock that he thinks could rally after it experienced a short-term fall following the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

FTSE shares: an opportunity to secure generational wealth?

| Mark Hartley

FTSE shares have shown strong signs of recovery after years of underwhelming returns. Is a new wave of wealth opportunity…

Read more »

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

As the Kingfisher share price falls 12% on FY results, is it too cheap to ignore?

| Alan Oscroft

The economic pinch is pressuring big-ticket DIY sales, but the Kingfisher share price might just have fallen too far on…

Read more »

Investing For Beginners

Investing this much from 35 could generate a £1m UK stocks portfolio by retirement

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how starting to invest in UK stocks by their mid-thirties can provide an investor with the potential…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

A 9.2% yield but down 9% despite a strong 2024, is it time for me to buy more of this passive income superstar?

| Simon Watkins

This top-tier financial stock has an extremely high yield that can generate life-changing passive income over time from a much…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Legal & General has supercharged second income potential with a forecast yield of 9%!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says investors looking for a second income can get a sky-high yield today from FTSE 100 insurer Legal…

Read more »