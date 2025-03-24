Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Prediction: 12 months from now, ITM Power’s share price could be…

Prediction: 12 months from now, ITM Power’s share price could be…

After falling 95% in the last four years, is this hydrogen business on the verge of an explosive comeback? Here are the latest analyst forecasts.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 2 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The last 12 months have been a bit rough for the ITM Power (LSE:ITM) share price. The once-loved hydrogen power stock has suffered yet another blow to its valuation, with the stock falling by over 40%. That continues a downward trend that started in early 2021.

However, despite what this volatile implies, the underlying company’s finally starting to deliver tangible results. Revenue in the first half of its 2025 fiscal year (ending in April) almost doubled, from £8.9m to £15.5m year-on-year. At the same time, adjusted earnings have also slightly improved from a loss of £18.1m to a loss of £16.8m.

Clearly, the firm has a long way to go. However, with more customer contracts signed and impressive technological advancements achieved, this could be the beginning of ITM Power’s long-awaited comeback.

Reducing costs through innovation

Thanks to its REFHYNE II project with Shell and two new contracts signed for its NEPTUNE V electrolyser with German customers, ITM Power’s order backlog has just hit a record high of £135m. And with the hydrogen market in Europe starting to heat up, management has already announced demand’s rising, hinting that the order book has much further to grow throughout the rest of 2025.

Encouragingly, the group’s investments in research & development are also paying dividends. In November, ITM Power announced that it had found a way to reduce the amount of iridium its electrolysers use by 40% without sacrificing performance or durability. Why does that matter?

The German Mineral Resources Agency expects demand for iridium to surge between now and 2040. But it’s actually one of the rarest metals on the planet. Due to the complexities involved in its extraction, supply’s currently not expected to keep up, resulting in a commodity that could increase in price significantly over the coming decades.

By reducing ITM’s reliance on this element for its technology, the business may have just saved itself an enormous amount of variable expenses in the long run. And while it may take some time for the bottom line to reach the black, this is yet another step closer to profitability.

What’s around the corner?

Opinions from institutional analysts are a bit mixed. Of the 17 analysts tracking the business, three still believe the stock has further to fall, giving it a Sell rating, seven remain uncertain with a Hold rating, while the remaining seven either have the stock rated as a Buy or Outperform.

However, in terms of a share price target for the next 12 months, it seems the average consensus is that ITM Power will reach 61.5p, with one analyst believing the shares could rise as high as 105p by this time next year. That means, in the best-case scenario, a £1,000 investment right now could be worth £3,486 by March 2026.

Of course, a lot of things have to go right for such an impressive return to materialise. Full-year guidance for the remainder of ITM Power’s 2025 fiscal year suggests the second half has slowed in terms of revenue and earnings. And the full-year underlying loss is actually on track to be slightly larger than 2023’s $30.4m.

This might simply be a result of growing pains on the path to becoming a global hydrogen leader. But with a spotty track record of hitting targets, an investment right now comes paired with a lot of risk. Personally, that’s not something that tempts me, given the opportunities elsewhere in the markets right now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Itm Power Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

The 2025 stock market sell-off: an incredible opportunity to build wealth?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The stock market's been volatile in 2025 due to all the economic and geopolitical uncertainty. And Edward Sheldon's seeing opportunities.

Read more »

Dividend Shares

A 9% yield? Here’s the dividend forecast for a gem hidden in plain sight

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out a well-known £3bn market cap stock that has a high dividend forecast for the coming few…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

Prediction: 12 months from now, AstraZeneca’s share price could be…

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

AstraZeneca is making a $1bn investment for the long term, but what lies in store for investors over the next…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

Prediction: 12 months from now, National Grid’s share price could be…

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

With its £60bn restructuring plan under way, analyst forecasts are growing more bullish on the National Grid share price. Here…

Read more »

many happy international football fans watching tv
Investing Articles

Prediction: 12 months from now, ITV’s share price could be…

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

ITV now has one of the fastest-growing streaming platforms in the UK, but how far can its share price climb?…

Read more »

Satellite on planet background
Investing Articles

Is BAE Systems’ share price set to soar after historic German vote paves the way for huge pan-European defence fund?

| Simon Watkins

I feel BAE Systems’ share price could go a lot higher following a recent landmark vote to boost European defence…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Prediction: 12 months from now, Ocado’s share price could be…

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

The Ocado share price keeps falling as losses continue to disappoint, but could that be about to change? Here are…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Prediction: 12 months from now, £5,000 invested in Rolls-Royce shares could be worth…

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

Rolls-Royce shares are up almost 800% since the start of 2023, but can they keep going? Zaven Boyrazian dives into…

Read more »