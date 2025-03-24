Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Prediction: 12 months from now, AstraZeneca’s share price could be…

Prediction: 12 months from now, AstraZeneca’s share price could be…

AstraZeneca is making a $1bn investment for the long term, but what lies in store for investors over the next 12 months? Here are the latest forecasts.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 2 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

After rising by over 20% since November, the AstraZeneca (LSE:AZN) share price is on a good run. And now management has just signed a $1bn deal to acquire EsoBiotec and further secure its long-term cancer therapy product portfolio. So, with the pharma giant making waves, investors are naturally beginning to ask, how much higher can this stock climb over the next 12 months?

Let’s dig into the latest forecasts.

Delivering results

While the acquisition of EsoBiotec is leading the headlines, the deal itself isn’t likely to generate a return for investors for a while. After all, EsoBiotec is still in its early days with products still undergoing clinical trials, which can take years.

Instead, this takeover is more about positioning AstraZeneca for the long run. In the meantime, its existing portfolio of products will continue to drive sales and earnings. And looking at the latest results, that’s exactly what they’re doing.

Total revenue in 2024 jumped another 21% to $54.1bn, with earnings per share enjoying a massive 29% surge to $4.54 in constant currency terms. That’s a particularly encouraging result considering the troubles AstraZeneca has been having in one of its main growth markets – China. As a quick reminder, a few months ago, one of the firm’s top executives was arrested for suspected fraud and illegal drug imports.

Progress in its clinical trials has also been quite encouraging. Nine phase-three trials were successful in 2024, with seven trials on track for completion in 2025. Beyond delivering favourable results and paving the way to new revenue streams, it also provides investors with more clarity over the quality of AstraZeneca’s pipeline of new drugs and treatments.

Quality comes at a price

Given the continued streak of success AstraZeneca has delivered in recent years, it’s not surprising investors are willing to pay a premium. Even more so given the encouraging guidance for 2025, signalling more growth is around the corner.

However, at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 17.4, the shares are far from cheap. For reference, GSK shares are currently trading close to 9 times forward earnings, while Hikma Pharmaceuticals is closer to 11.6. Nevertheless, forecasts for AstraZeneca remain quite bullish.

Of the 27 institutional analysts following this business, 23 currently rate it as a Buy or Outperform with an average 12-month share price target of 14,100p. Compared to today’s valuation, that’s roughly an 18% potential gain by March 2026.

Yet as with all forecasts, this projection depends on AstraZeneca delivering on expectations with no unexpected disruptions, such as a failure in one of its ongoing clinical trials. Given the cost associated with drug development, any failures could have a significant impact on the firm’s expected future earnings. And with the shares priced at a premium, that naturally invites volatility.

Personally, I feel the risk may be worth the potential reward. My portfolio already has sufficient exposure to the healthcare industry, so I’m not rushing to buy any shares. However, for investors seeking to capitalise on biotech tailwinds, this enterprise may be worth considering.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended AstraZeneca Plc, GSK, and Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

The 2025 stock market sell-off: an incredible opportunity to build wealth?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The stock market's been volatile in 2025 due to all the economic and geopolitical uncertainty. And Edward Sheldon's seeing opportunities.

Read more »

Dividend Shares

A 9% yield? Here’s the dividend forecast for a gem hidden in plain sight

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out a well-known £3bn market cap stock that has a high dividend forecast for the coming few…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

Prediction: 12 months from now, National Grid’s share price could be…

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

With its £60bn restructuring plan under way, analyst forecasts are growing more bullish on the National Grid share price. Here…

Read more »

many happy international football fans watching tv
Investing Articles

Prediction: 12 months from now, ITV’s share price could be…

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

ITV now has one of the fastest-growing streaming platforms in the UK, but how far can its share price climb?…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Prediction: 12 months from now, ITM Power’s share price could be…

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

After falling 95% in the last four years, is this hydrogen business on the verge of an explosive comeback? Here…

Read more »

Satellite on planet background
Investing Articles

Is BAE Systems’ share price set to soar after historic German vote paves the way for huge pan-European defence fund?

| Simon Watkins

I feel BAE Systems’ share price could go a lot higher following a recent landmark vote to boost European defence…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Prediction: 12 months from now, Ocado’s share price could be…

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

The Ocado share price keeps falling as losses continue to disappoint, but could that be about to change? Here are…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Prediction: 12 months from now, £5,000 invested in Rolls-Royce shares could be worth…

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

Rolls-Royce shares are up almost 800% since the start of 2023, but can they keep going? Zaven Boyrazian dives into…

Read more »