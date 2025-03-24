Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Prediction: 12 months from now, £5,000 invested in the S&P 500 could be worth…

Prediction: 12 months from now, £5,000 invested in the S&P 500 could be worth…

How much money could investors make capitalising on the S&P 500’s volatility? Zaven Boyrazian explores what lies in store over the next 12 months.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 2 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The last couple of weeks have been quite rough for the S&P 500, with the flagship American index tumbling 10% and into correction territory. However, with investors seeking to buy on the dip, some areas of the US stock market have started showing early signs of recovery and improving sentiment.

Given how quickly policies are changing in the US, it’s difficult to pinpoint whether the recent uptick is the start of a recovery or a temporary lull in the storm. Regardless, if British investors were to put £5,000 to work inside the S&P 500 today, how much money would they have 12 months from now? Let’s explore.

What to expect

In the long run, I can say the S&P 500 is likely to rise. Despite all the recent disruptions, the American economy’s one of the strongest in the world, and this has subsequently generated impressive historical gains. Typically, US stocks move up by around 10% a year.

However, in the last decade, this rate of return has improved to around 14%. If we assume that this level of performance will repeat over the next 12 months, then a £5,000 investment today could grow to £5,700 by next March. But what do the professional forecasters think?

Looking at the latest projections by The Economy Forecast Agency, the S&P 500’s on track to hit anywhere between 6,232 and 7,170 points in March 2026. That’s a potential gain of 9.8-26.3%, translating into a £5k portfolio growing to anywhere between £5,490-£6,315.

Exploring options

Every forecast needs to be taken with a healthy pinch of salt. After all, they’re built on a series of assumptions that aren’t guaranteed to come true. In fact, in most cases, they rarely do. As such, it’s entirely possible that investing £5,000 today could yield lacklustre results, or even fall into the red if investor sentiment worsens over the next 12 months.

But even if these predictions prove accurate, that doesn’t mean every S&P 500 stock’s going to be a winner. Take Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) as an example. Since the recent correction started, the tech giant is down by double digits. But even before the recent market volatility, the shares have been tumbling, falling by over 30% since the start of 2024.

In a combination of rising fears of disruption from AI-powered rival products, an ongoing lawsuit by the Federal Trade Commission over alleged predatory software subscriptions, and lower-than-expected guidance, Adobe shares have lost a lot of love.

Is this a buying opportunity to consider? Perhaps. After all, besides weak guidance, its latest results did actually deliver some solid revenue growth as well as securing $125m in AI software bookings of its own.

However, personally, with competition becoming increasingly fierce, Adobe’s technological moat might be shrinking. And with uncertainty surrounding the potential fallout from ongoing litigation, I’m not rushing to buy this S&P 500 stock right now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Adobe. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

The 2025 stock market sell-off: an incredible opportunity to build wealth?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The stock market's been volatile in 2025 due to all the economic and geopolitical uncertainty. And Edward Sheldon's seeing opportunities.

Read more »

Dividend Shares

A 9% yield? Here’s the dividend forecast for a gem hidden in plain sight

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out a well-known £3bn market cap stock that has a high dividend forecast for the coming few…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

Prediction: 12 months from now, AstraZeneca’s share price could be…

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

AstraZeneca is making a $1bn investment for the long term, but what lies in store for investors over the next…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

Prediction: 12 months from now, National Grid’s share price could be…

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

With its £60bn restructuring plan under way, analyst forecasts are growing more bullish on the National Grid share price. Here…

Read more »

many happy international football fans watching tv
Investing Articles

Prediction: 12 months from now, ITV’s share price could be…

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

ITV now has one of the fastest-growing streaming platforms in the UK, but how far can its share price climb?…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Prediction: 12 months from now, ITM Power’s share price could be…

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

After falling 95% in the last four years, is this hydrogen business on the verge of an explosive comeback? Here…

Read more »

Satellite on planet background
Investing Articles

Is BAE Systems’ share price set to soar after historic German vote paves the way for huge pan-European defence fund?

| Simon Watkins

I feel BAE Systems’ share price could go a lot higher following a recent landmark vote to boost European defence…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Prediction: 12 months from now, Ocado’s share price could be…

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

The Ocado share price keeps falling as losses continue to disappoint, but could that be about to change? Here are…

Read more »