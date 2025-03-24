Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » A dirt cheap FTSE 250 stock to consider buying today

A dirt cheap FTSE 250 stock to consider buying today

The FTSE 250 could be perfectly positioned to thrive over the next five years, and this stock might be one of the biggest bargains today.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Investment Analyst - Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 2 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

When exploring the FTSE 250, a lot of stocks are looking cheap right now. The UK’s growth index doesn’t seem to be getting a lot of love from investors as sentiment surrounding the British economy remains pretty weak. However, despite investor attitudes, institutional analysts have started exploring the index for bargains. 

UBS has recently described the FTSE 250 as being “in the right place, at the right rate”, adding the index to its ‘top investment ideas for 2025’ list.

So why are analysts turning bullish? And could Safestore Holdings (LSE:SAFE) be one of the biggest bargains of the year?

Capitalising on domestic growth

The UK economy’s still struggling to meaningfully move in the right direction in terms of GDP growth. Yet with the government earmarking £100bn of investment through the National Wealth Fund, capital projects across infrastructure, healthcare, energy, and homebuilding are set to ramp up over the next five years.

For reference, that’s roughly the equivalent of 3.7% of GDP. And since small- and mid-cap stocks, like those found in the FTSE 250, are often closely tied to domestic demand, a boost to economic growth could prove to be a powerful catalyst for gains. Or as UBS puts it: “For those looking to ‘bet on Britain’ amid a complex global backdrop, the FTSE 250 offers a unique blend of resilience and growth potential”.

A bargain?

Safestore Holdings sits relatively comfortably towards the middle of its parent index with a market-cap of £1.3bn and a share price hovering around 610p. Yet when compared to its earnings, the stock’s trading at a dirt cheap price-to-earnings ratio of just 3.6!

The self-storage operator is currently navigating through unfavourable market conditions. With families staying put in houses longer than in previous years due to higher interest rates, consumer demand for self-storage has suffered.

Meanwhile, small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that make up the bulk of Safestore’s corporate clients also appear to be in a money-saving mode. In fact, card payment processor Dojo recently carried out some research and discovered that 30% of SMEs are struggling with financial stress, due to inflation and higher interest rates.

With that in mind, it’s not too surprising that revenue and earnings have taken a hit, dragging the share price in the wrong direction. Yet following its latest quarterly results, the worst might be over. The UK self-storage market appears to be slowly recovering, returning Safestore back to modest growth and higher like-for-like occupancy. If this trend continues, it may not be long before the Safestore share price starts moving in the right direction.

Of course, recoveries can take longer than expected. Changes to National Insurance contributions for businesses mean Safestore’s likely to see a 7-8% rise in operating costs, hitting margins. As such, the British self-storage industry may have to make considerably more progress before Safestore’s bottom line returns to growth mode.

Nevertheless, in the long run, I remain cautiously optimistic about this FTSE 250 stock, especially at its current valuation, which I feel is worth considering. That’s why it’s already in my portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian owns shares in Safestore Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Safestore Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

The big problem with the FTSE 100’s highest dividends

| Cliff D'Arcy

After years in the wilderness, the FTSE 100 has pulled ahead of its US rivals. Also, its high dividend yield…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Prediction: 12 months from now, £5,000 invested in the FTSE 100 could be worth…

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The FTSE 100's beating the S&P 500 by almost double digits right now, but could this upward momentum continue into…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Forecast earnings growth of 74% a year and a 9.4% yield, this FTSE 100 gem also looks very undervalued to me!

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 financial sector star looks set for stunning earnings growth that I think could drive its share price…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 last-minute shares, trusts and funds to consider for a Stocks & Shares ISA!

| Royston Wild

Searching for top investments before the annual Stocks and Shares ISA deadline? Here are three top UK-listed assets to consider.

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

Here’s the dividend forecast for Lloyds shares through to 2027

| Stephen Wright

Analysts have a positive view of Lloyds shares as a source of future income. But with a Supreme Court hearing…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

Here are 2 of my favourite FTSE 100 shares for growth and dividends!

| Royston Wild

I think these FTSE 100 shares are exceptional 'all rounders' for share investors to consider in the coming days and…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is this the FTSE 100’s most exciting investment?

| Dr. James Fox

The FTSE 100 is typically home to more mature and dividend-paying stocks, but I’ve always thought of this one as…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

2 dividend growth shares to consider for a long-term second income!

| Royston Wild

These UK stocks have great records of dividend growth. Here's why I think they remain great shares to consider for…

Read more »