These 3 UK shares are outperforming their US counterparts this year!

Investors often look to the US for high-growth stocks, but in 2025, some UK shares are leaving their American rivals in the dust. Despite market uncertainty, three standout British stocks have surged ahead, significantly outperforming their major US counterparts.

Let’s take a closer look at the investment potential of three UK stocks worth considering this year.

BAE Systems

UK defence giant BAE Systems (LSE: BA.) has seen its stock soar 41% year to date (YTD). This mean it is vastly outperforming rival Lockheed Martin, down 3% over the same period.

Why is BAE Systems thriving?

Currently, there’s a growing demand for defence contracts and its order book is filling up. The ongoing geopolitical tensions in the EU have boosted defence spending in the UK and Europe. This has helped the company secure significant contracts, including its partnership in the AUKUS submarine deal and continued demand for its Typhoon fighter jets.

What’s more, it’s a reliable dividend payer with a moderate yield, appealing to income-focused investors.

The cyclical nature of defence spending and the potential for political shifts could lead to budget cuts in the near future. Supply chain disruptions are another major concern, causing delays in material sourcing and impacting production and profitability.

Fresnillo

Fresnillo (LSE: FRES), a leading precious metals miner, has surged 48% YTD, while its US-based rival, Freeport-McMoRan, has gained only 7%.

Why is Fresnillo performing well?

The prices of precious metals like gold and silver have been on the rise as investors opt for safe-haven assets amid economic uncertainty. The company also strategically ramped up its silver and gold output lately, taking advantage of rising commodity prices. With its core operations based in Mexico, it benefits from lower production costs.

Risks to consider

Commodity prices may be high for now but they can fluctuate significantly. Since the stock is heavily tied to gold and silver prices, it may experience volatility.

Compounding this issue is the operational and regulatory risks tied to Mexico, a region that can experience sudden and unexpected change.

Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds (LSE: LLOY) has impressed shareholders with a 28.7% gain this year, significantly outperforming JPMorgan Chase, which has suffered minor losses.

Why is Lloyds ahead?

The UK economy has shown a particular resilience of late, boosting investor confidence in domestic banks. The Black Horse bank also benefits from high interest rates, as this increases its income from loans. With potential losses from last year’s car financing scandal now priced in, it could be set for a decent recovery.

Helping to boost its appeal, it features a high yield and solid dividend track record, appealing to income-focused investors.

With significant exposure to the UK mortgage market, the bank’s profits could be affected if stubborn inflation makes housing unaffordable.

The banking sector is highly sensitive to the domestic economy — if it slows, loan defaults could rise, impacting profits.

Britain’s year?

While US stocks often grab the headlines, UK shares like BAE Systems, Fresnillo, and Lloyds have been the real winners so far in 2025. Each company has its strengths, from defence contracts to precious metals and banking, but investors should always weigh the risks before jumping in.

As these stocks continue to outperform rivals, could UK shares be the better bet for the rest of the year? Only time will tell.