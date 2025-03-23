Member Login
These 3 UK shares are outperforming their US counterparts this year!

Amid trade tariff chaos, many UK shares are now outperforming their US rivals in 2025. Our writer looks at three stocks that are making us proud.

Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy.
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

Investors often look to the US for high-growth stocks, but in 2025, some UK shares are leaving their American rivals in the dust. Despite market uncertainty, three standout British stocks have surged ahead, significantly outperforming their major US counterparts. 

Let’s take a closer look at the investment potential of three UK stocks worth considering this year.

BAE Systems

UK defence giant BAE Systems (LSE: BA.) has seen its stock soar 41% year to date (YTD). This mean it is vastly outperforming rival Lockheed Martin, down 3% over the same period.

Why is BAE Systems thriving?

Currently, there’s a growing demand for defence contracts and its order book is filling up. The ongoing geopolitical tensions in the EU have boosted defence spending in the UK and Europe. This has helped the company secure significant contracts, including its partnership in the AUKUS submarine deal and continued demand for its Typhoon fighter jets.

What’s more, it’s a reliable dividend payer with a moderate yield, appealing to income-focused investors.

The cyclical nature of defence spending and the potential for political shifts could lead to budget cuts in the near future. Supply chain disruptions are another major concern, causing delays in material sourcing and impacting production and profitability.

Fresnillo

Fresnillo (LSE: FRES), a leading precious metals miner, has surged 48% YTD, while its US-based rival, Freeport-McMoRan, has gained only 7%.

Why is Fresnillo performing well?

The prices of precious metals like gold and silver have been on the rise as investors opt for safe-haven assets amid economic uncertainty. The company also strategically ramped up its silver and gold output lately, taking advantage of rising commodity prices. With its core operations based in Mexico, it benefits from lower production costs.

Risks to consider

Commodity prices may be high for now but they can fluctuate significantly. Since the stock is heavily tied to gold and silver prices, it may experience volatility.

Compounding this issue is the operational and regulatory risks tied to Mexico, a region that can experience sudden and unexpected change.

Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds (LSE: LLOY) has impressed shareholders with a 28.7% gain this year, significantly outperforming JPMorgan Chase, which has suffered minor losses.

Why is Lloyds ahead?

The UK economy has shown a particular resilience of late, boosting investor confidence in domestic banks. The Black Horse bank also benefits from high interest rates, as this increases its income from loans. With potential losses from last year’s car financing scandal now priced in, it could be set for a decent recovery.

Helping to boost its appeal, it features a high yield and solid dividend track record, appealing to income-focused investors.

With significant exposure to the UK mortgage market, the bank’s profits could be affected if stubborn inflation makes housing unaffordable.

The banking sector is highly sensitive to the domestic economy — if it slows, loan defaults could rise, impacting profits.

Britain’s year?

While US stocks often grab the headlines, UK shares like BAE Systems, Fresnillo, and Lloyds have been the real winners so far in 2025. Each company has its strengths, from defence contracts to precious metals and banking, but investors should always weigh the risks before jumping in.

As these stocks continue to outperform rivals, could UK shares be the better bet for the rest of the year? Only time will tell.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Mark Hartley has positions in BAE Systems and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems, Fresnillo Plc, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, and Lockheed Martin. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

