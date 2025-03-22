Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Is it time to forget about the Footsie and look to the FTSE 250 for dividend shares?

Is it time to forget about the Footsie and look to the FTSE 250 for dividend shares?

Our writer considers whether income investors should turn to the UK’s second tier of listed companies when looking for dividend shares.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying economics at university, James qualified as a chartered accountant in London. He has since held a number of senior finance positions, both in the UK and overseas.
Published
| More on:
Solar panels fields on the green hills

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

As a fan of dividend shares, I was surprised to learn the FTSE 250 is currently yielding more than the FTSE 100. According to data from the London Stock Exchange, at 28 February, the yield of the UK’s second tier of listed companies was 3.44%, slightly above the Footsie’s 3.38%.

Based on amounts paid over the past 12 months, there are 27 stocks (10.8%) on the index that are presently yielding 7% or more. By contrast, there are only seven on the FTSE 100 offering this level of return.

But although the yield might be better, when it comes to growth, there’s a big variation in performance. From 1 March 2020 to 28 February 2025, the FTSE 100 (with dividends reinvested) increased by 59.9%. Over the same period, the FTSE 250 returned 20.3%.

A ray of sunshine

A disappointing share price performance is one reason why NextEnergy Solar Fund (LSE:NESF), which owns and operates solar PV and energy storage assets, has the second-highest yield on the FTSE 250. Since March 2020, it’s fallen 20%.

Based on its current stock price (21 March), it’s yielding 12.2%.Turn the clock back to September 2022, when the fund’s shares were at their five-year high, the yield was a more modest 5.9%.

However, in cash terms, its dividend is now 22% higher than it was for the year ended 31 March 2020. And with the demand for electricity continuing to rise, as long as the sun shines it should be able to continue to steadily grow its earnings and its dividend. In fact, since listing in 2014, it’s increased its payout every year.

The fund has 101 operating assets spread across the UK (around 85%) and Europe. These are enough to power over 300,000 homes for a year. At 30 September 2024, its portfolio had a remaining weighted asset life of 25 years. In my opinion, a steady stream of earnings therefore seems assured.

Future prospects

Because of what it does, I suspect NextEnergy Solar Fund is unlikely to deliver spectacular growth. Most of its revenue comes from long-term contracts and government subsidies. To increase its asset base significantly, it would probably need to borrow. As a result, its finance costs would rise, offsetting some of the additional income.

Encouragingly, the fund recently consolidated £205m of debt into one facility, at a lower rate of interest.

At the moment, the shares trade at a 28.4% discount to the fund’s net asset value. Although this is common for similar investment vehicles — valuing unquoted assets can be subjective — it’s bigger than average, which could suggest the recent sell-off has been overdone.

However, some of the differential could be explained by investor concerns. If interest rates stay higher for longer, earnings will be impacted. Also, despite increased investment in renewables, energy prices remain high. This could result in political pressure to cut subsidies.

It’s important to remember that dividends are never guaranteed. But with its focus on renewable energy — and its steady and reliable earnings stream — I think NextEnergy Solar Fund is well positioned to maintain its above-average payout. For this reason, I think it could make an excellent dividend share for income investors to consider.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

Can the Barclays share price climb another 20% after its recent stellar run? Analysts think so

| Harvey Jones

The Barclays share price has been smashing it, but brokers believe there's more growth to come from this high-flying FTSE…

Read more »

Calendar showing the date of 5th April on desk in a house
Investing Articles

A fortnight before the ISA deadline, 2 mistakes to avoid!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains a couple of potentially costly mistakes he is aiming to avoid with his Stocks and Shares ISA…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Alphabet shares 1 year ago’s now worth…

| Dr. James Fox

Alphabet shares are among the cheapest within mega-cap technology stocks. Dr James Fox explores whether the Google parent is a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 things to look at when buying shares for a SIPP!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane shares a trio of considerations he thinks investors should take into account when considering shares to buy for…

Read more »

Investing Articles

With £20k of savings, here’s how an investor could target passive income of £451 a month

| Christopher Ruane

£20k could form the basis of a £450+ monthly passive income over the long term. Our writer explains how that…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could Tesla stock crash below $100?

| Christopher Ruane

Tesla stock has crashed in a matter of months -- and our writer reckons it may have a long way…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

Up 36% in a year, could the Lloyds share price move even higher?

| Christopher Ruane

The Lloyds share price has soared in the past year. Our writer sees some reasons that could potentially lift it…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 penny stocks with cheap valuations AND huge dividend yields!

| Royston Wild

Looking for the best small-cap shares to buy for optimum value? Royston Wild reckons these dirt-cheap penny stocks are worth…

Read more »