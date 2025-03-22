Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » This FTSE 100 stock has 34 years of dividend increases and trades at a 52-week low

This FTSE 100 stock has 34 years of dividend increases and trades at a 52-week low

Buying shares in a durable business at an unusually low price is what investors dream of. And a FTSE 100 company might give them that chance.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Every business goes through ups and downs, but not many can increase their dividend every year since 1991. But that’s the case with one FTSE 100 stock that’s trading at a 52-week low.

Croda International (LSE:CRDA) is a chemicals company that’s been going through tough times of late. But this is a firm that has seen it all before.

Cyclical lows

Croda’s increased its dividend per share every year since 1991, which is almost as long as I’ve been alive. And a lot has happened in that time. The last 34 years have included the dot-com crash in 2000, the 2008-2009 Great Financial Crisis, and – of course – Covid-19. But none of these have stalled the FTSE 100 firm’s dividend growth.

What makes this even more impressive, in my view, is the underlying business is quite cyclical. Demand for its products can fluctuate substantially in different economic environments.

With this type of business, the stock market can be prone to overreactions. So the key is to find a way to buy it when it’s cheap and avoid it when it’s expensive. 

By most metrics, the stock looks like it’s unusually good value at the moment. It’s at a 52-week low and the dividend yield’s the highest it’s been in a decade. As a result, I think investors should consider adding the stock to their watchlists. At the very least, I think it’s worth a closer look. 

Cyclical valuation

Croda International makes chemicals for the cosmetics, agriculture, and life sciences industries. So demand can wax and wane depending on how these end markets are faring.

The company’s ability to influence this is obviously limited. And that makes the cyclical nature of its end markets a risk for investors, which has been manifesting itself recently. Over the last couple of years, Croda’s been battling elevated inventory levels, especially in the agriculture sector. As a result, sales and profits have been falling.

The stock currently trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 27. That looks high – and it is – but if earnings per share get back to their 2017 levels, that will fall to around 17.

Croda’s patents and the fact its products are often specified by regulation mean I expect this to happen sooner or later. And while investors wait, there’s a dividend with a 3.75% yield.

Importantly, the dividend is well-covered by the company’s earnings. And I think that means there’s a good chance of the long track record of rising distributions continuing this year.

Long-term investing

In the short term, there are macroeconomic indicators investors look at to try and work out when demand will pick up. But with a stock like Croda International, I’m not sure it’s worth it.

I think the better move for investors is to take the long-term view. This is a business that has seen it all before and kept moving forward throughout. On top of this, the company has durable competitive strengths and operates in an industry where demand is at a cyclical low. At a 52-week low, I think it’s worth considering.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Croda International Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

Can the Barclays share price climb another 20% after its recent stellar run? Analysts think so

| Harvey Jones

The Barclays share price has been smashing it, but brokers believe there's more growth to come from this high-flying FTSE…

Read more »

Calendar showing the date of 5th April on desk in a house
Investing Articles

A fortnight before the ISA deadline, 2 mistakes to avoid!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains a couple of potentially costly mistakes he is aiming to avoid with his Stocks and Shares ISA…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Alphabet shares 1 year ago’s now worth…

| Dr. James Fox

Alphabet shares are among the cheapest within mega-cap technology stocks. Dr James Fox explores whether the Google parent is a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 things to look at when buying shares for a SIPP!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane shares a trio of considerations he thinks investors should take into account when considering shares to buy for…

Read more »

Investing Articles

With £20k of savings, here’s how an investor could target passive income of £451 a month

| Christopher Ruane

£20k could form the basis of a £450+ monthly passive income over the long term. Our writer explains how that…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could Tesla stock crash below $100?

| Christopher Ruane

Tesla stock has crashed in a matter of months -- and our writer reckons it may have a long way…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

Up 36% in a year, could the Lloyds share price move even higher?

| Christopher Ruane

The Lloyds share price has soared in the past year. Our writer sees some reasons that could potentially lift it…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 penny stocks with cheap valuations AND huge dividend yields!

| Royston Wild

Looking for the best small-cap shares to buy for optimum value? Royston Wild reckons these dirt-cheap penny stocks are worth…

Read more »