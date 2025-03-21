Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » What on earth’s going on with the Unilever share price?

What on earth’s going on with the Unilever share price?

Andrew Mackie examines the reasons behind the lack of direction in the Unilever share price over the past few years.

Posted by
Andrew Mackie
Andrew is a committed value investor who follows the principles of Benjamin Graham in building his portfolio. In particular, he uses macro trends from the wider business environment to build his investment thesis.
Published
| More on:
Girl buying groceries in the supermarket with her father.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Unilever (LSE: ULVR) share price may be up 18% in a year, but scratch the surface and things are not all well at this consumer goods giant. The previous CEO was barely in the job 18 months when the board fired him last month. With a change of direction afoot, is now the right time for me to consider investing?

Misfiring strategy

At the heart of the company’s recent problems is a baffling, complicated strategy. A few years ago, star investor Terry Smith accused it of being more interested in sustainability credentials than building shareholder value.

The ‘woke’ agenda may have been expunged since then but its overarching strategy didn’t change much. Unlike its bitter rival Procter & Gamble, it still relies heavily on a number of food brands and volatile emerging markets.

The new CEO looks determined to cull the company’s behemoth portfolio. In an interview in early March he stated that the business has identified around €1bn of local brands in Foods Europe that “don’t fit well with the portfolio” and are not “strategic priorities”. His intention is to act on these at “pace”.

Back to basics

I believe that the intention behind the new strategy is to replicate a similar one P&G undertook some time ago.

Wind the clock back 10 years and P&G was in the same boat Unilever finds itself in today. It was losing market share to smaller more nimble rivals. I remember the issues Gillette had when the Dollar Shave Club was launched, to provide one example.

What did it do? It went back to basics, to its core brands. Its new strategy of ‘irresistible superiority’ was so simple that many analysts at the time saw it as nothing more than a meaningless mantra. But it worked. Since 2015, its share price has doubled and its market cap is now much bigger than its main rival.

Consumer squeeze

One of the biggest challenges the company faces in the next few years is one of cash-strapped consumers tightening their belts. In some instances this means switching to cheaper brands.

The US is by far its biggest market, accounting for nearly 40% of its entire turnover in 2024. The US stock market might be booming, but its consumers are not. The cost of living in the US has shot up recently. Elevated inflation has meant that the value of the dollar is 30% less than it was four years ago.

Now with the talk of tariffs and trade wars, people fear that the US is heading for a recession. To me, the company cannot afford to stand idly by doing nothing as it is likely to get steam rolled in the coming years.

There is definitely value in Unilever. Its many world-leading brands speak for themselves. The new CEO may be known as the hair brand guy, but I expect a cull at virtually every category of its portfolio. He has, after all, done it before.

At the moment, I have significant exposure to a much smaller consumer goods business, PZ Cussons, so I won’t be buying. If I didn’t, I wouldn’t hesitate to snap some up.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Andrew Mackie has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

A Lloyds share price of 80p by the end of summer? Here’s how it could happen

| Alan Oscroft

I'd see it as a mistake to try to make any firm Lloyds share price predictions. But that doesn't stop…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

Top US dividend shares to consider in April

| Mark Hartley

As the last remnants of winter slowly fade away, Mark Hartley is looking for promising dividend shares from across the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s the dividend forecast for M&G shares in 2025 and 2026

| Roland Head

Roland Head looks at the latest dividend forecasts for FTSE 100 asset manager M&G. Is this 9% yield a safe…

Read more »

Retirement Articles

Putting £500 a month into a SIPP from the age of 40 could lead to over £500k by retirement

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

By putting money into a SIPP at 40 and investing properly, an investor could build significant savings by the time…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Are BAE Systems shares still a bargain near a 52-week high?

| Charlie Carman

Charlie Carman evaluates where BAE Systems shares could go next as geopolitical turmoil drives global military expenditure to record levels.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s the dividend forecast for Rolls-Royce shares up to 2028

| Stephen Wright

Can analyst forecasts offer a useful insight into dividend shares? Stephen Wright take a look with one of the FTSE…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I think these shares could skyrocket if the US stock market enters a new bull run

| Dr. James Fox

The US stock market has dipped, and this has impacted some shares more than others. Dr James Fox highlights several…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 bargains to consider before the 5 April ISA deadline!

| Royston Wild

I think these FTSE 100 shares could be great stocks to consider buying before next month's Stocks and Shares ISA…

Read more »