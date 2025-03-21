Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s the dividend forecast for M&G shares in 2025 and 2026

Here’s the dividend forecast for M&G shares in 2025 and 2026

Roland Head looks at the latest dividend forecasts for FTSE 100 asset manager M&G. Is this 9% yield a safe choice for income investors?

Posted by
Roland Head
Roland is an experienced investment writer and analyst with a particular focus on dividend investing and value opportunities. He's been writing for the Motley Fool since 2012 and also contributes to other UK investor platforms, such as Stockopedia. Roland holds the CFA UK Investment Management Certificate (IMC) and has passed the CFA Level 1 exam. A keen private investor, he also runs an internet business.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The latest dividend forecasts suggest that asset manager M&G (LSE: MNG) will remain one of the highest yielders in the FTSE 100.

The company issued its annual results this week (19 March), reassuring investors that its dividend remains a priority.

Since being separated from parent Prudential in 2019, M&G’s annual payout has risen from 18.2p in 2020 to 20.1p per share in 2024.

Last year’s payout gives the shares a trailing yield of 9.1%, highlighting its appeal as a big income stock.

The effect of such a high yield is that investors get most of their returns in cash up front, rather than through higher future growth. For investors seeking to maximise their income, this can be a big benefit.

M&G: latest dividend forecasts

M&G’s latest results confirm the company will continue to prioritise its dividend. It generated £933m of surplus capital last year, of which around half will be used to pay the 2024 dividend.

Looking ahead, management are now targeting £2.7bn of capital generation for 2025-27, together with increased cost savings. This suggests to me that the current dividend should continue to rise.

The latest dividend forecasts from City analysts confirm this view:

YearDividend per shareDividend yield
202520.6p9.4%
202621.2p9.7%

Dividends are never guaranteed and can always be cut. But in my view, there’s a good chance that an investor buying the shares today could be earning a 10% annual yield on their purchase cost in a few years’ time.

As part of a diversified portfolio of dividend shares, I think M&G could help investors generate a reliable, market-beating income.

The right time to buy?

M&G’s 2024 results looked fairly reassuring to me. Adjusted operating profit rose by 5% to £837m and the company’s Solvency II Ratio – a regulatory measure – rose by 20% to 223%. A higher number is better, indicating more surplus capital in the business.

Assets under management were broadly stable, rising by £2bn to £346bn over the year. I don’t think that’s a bad result, in a fairly difficult market for UK fund managers.

One aspect of this business that attracts me is its age. M&G’s history can be traced back to 1848, more than 170 years ago.

I like to invest in companies with long and consistent histories. I reckon that if a business has been doing something successfully for over 100 years, then it will probably be able to keep on doing it successfully.

Of course, things do change sometimes and leave older companies behind. One risk for active fund managers like M&G is the growth of the passive investing industry.

Cheap passive funds have taken a big chunk of investor money away from active managers. I don’t think that’s coming back.

Fortunately, M&G has a larger exposure to fixed income (bonds) and private assets. These are less affected by the growth of passive investing, which is mostly centred on shares.

Broker forecasts price M&G shares on 10 times 2025 forecast earnings, with a 9.4% dividend yield. That looks reasonable to me. For an investor with a focus on high income, I think M&G is worth considering as a possible buy.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Roland Head has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended M&g Plc and Prudential Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

A Lloyds share price of 80p by the end of summer? Here’s how it could happen

| Alan Oscroft

I'd see it as a mistake to try to make any firm Lloyds share price predictions. But that doesn't stop…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

Top US dividend shares to consider in April

| Mark Hartley

As the last remnants of winter slowly fade away, Mark Hartley is looking for promising dividend shares from across the…

Read more »

Retirement Articles

Putting £500 a month into a SIPP from the age of 40 could lead to over £500k by retirement

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

By putting money into a SIPP at 40 and investing properly, an investor could build significant savings by the time…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Are BAE Systems shares still a bargain near a 52-week high?

| Charlie Carman

Charlie Carman evaluates where BAE Systems shares could go next as geopolitical turmoil drives global military expenditure to record levels.

Read more »

Girl buying groceries in the supermarket with her father.
Investing Articles

What on earth’s going on with the Unilever share price?

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie examines the reasons behind the lack of direction in the Unilever share price over the past few years.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s the dividend forecast for Rolls-Royce shares up to 2028

| Stephen Wright

Can analyst forecasts offer a useful insight into dividend shares? Stephen Wright take a look with one of the FTSE…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I think these shares could skyrocket if the US stock market enters a new bull run

| Dr. James Fox

The US stock market has dipped, and this has impacted some shares more than others. Dr James Fox highlights several…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 bargains to consider before the 5 April ISA deadline!

| Royston Wild

I think these FTSE 100 shares could be great stocks to consider buying before next month's Stocks and Shares ISA…

Read more »