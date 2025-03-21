Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Down 11% in a day, this FTSE 250 stock is a buy for me

Down 11% in a day, this FTSE 250 stock is a buy for me

As shares in JD Wetherspoon fall 11% despite like-for-like sales growing 5%, Stephen Wright is looking to keep buying the FTSE 250 stock.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Earlier this month, shares in Greggs fell 11% in a day as the company reported weak like-for-like (LFL) sales. And it’s happening again with another FTSE 250 stock. 

JD Wetherspoon (LSE:JDW) is the latest company to drop sharply after reporting a slowing in LFL sales growth. But unlike Greggs I’m a buyer of this stock at today’s prices. 

Results

During the first half of its financial year, JD Wetherspoon’s sales grew 4% and earnings per share increased 83%. But investors need to take a closer look to see what’s going on here. 

One thing it’s important to pay attention to is the fact the company reduced its number of pubs from 800 to 796. This involved selling off six and opening two. 

In terms of profit, there were a couple of big distorting factors. One of these was an £11m increase in the value of the interest swaps the firm uses to hedge the debt on its balance sheet

In the context of just under £25m in net income, that’s a lot. But it isn’t a sign of strong pub sales and it’s not something investors can count on going forward.

Adjusting for this, profits increased by around 5% – roughly in line with sales. One of the big clouds hanging over the business, however, is the prospect of £60m in increased costs.

These are set to come from higher National Living Wage payments and National Insurance Contributions. The big question for investors is how – and whether – the company will cope.

Like-for-like sales

The key to surviving and thriving in a tougher trading environment is being stronger than the competition. And I think there’s good evidence JD Wetherspoon is in this position.

The company’s LFL sales growth for the 26 weeks to 26 Jauary came in at 4.8% – above the rate of overall sales. This was the result of the company reducing its pub count slightly.

That’s lower than it has been in previous years and might be a part of the reason why the stock has been falling. But this has already been reported in previous trading updates. 

It’s worth noting that the biggest gains were from fruit machines (+12.5%). By contrast, LFL sales from food (5.4%) and drinks (4.3%) were up more modestly.

Since then, the growth rate has increased to 5%. And at a time when LFL sales across the sector have been up 0.1% (January) and 1.7% (February) I think the result is pretty strong.

I see this as a strong sign that the value proposition JD Wetherspoon offers its customers is relatively resilient. And this puts it in a better position to cope with higher costs than its rivals. 

I’m a buyer

The next few months are going to be interesting for the business – and the hospitality sector as a whole. But expectations seem to be very low for the firm at the moment.

Given what I see as the company’s clear strengths and the falling share price, I’ve been a buyer of shares in JD Wetherspoon for some time. That’s why I’m looking to keep buying it.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has positions in J D Wetherspoon Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Greggs Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Is the Vodafone share price on the turn?

| James Beard

After a long period in the doldrums, the Vodafone share price has suddenly sprung into life. But our writer’s trying…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£10k invested in Tesco shares one week ago is now worth…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones thought Tesco shares were about as solid as a FTSE 100 stock could get. Recent events have reminded…

Read more »

US Stock

£10k invested in Nvidia stock at the start of the year is currently worth…

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why Nvidia stock has fallen since January and mulls over if this is a short-term dip or…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT to load up a £20k Stocks and Shares ISA – see what it picked

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones asked AI to come up with five FTSE 100 companies worth considering for a Stocks and Shares ISA.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

What’s going on with IAG shares as Heathrow shuts?

| Dr. James Fox

IAG shares pulled back on Friday 21 March after a fire in west London caused a power outage at Heathrow…

Read more »

Investing Articles

On dividend payment day, what next for the easyJet share price?

| James Beard

Since March 2020, the easyJet share price has fallen 4.5%. Our writer considers the airline’s income potential and its growth…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How much would an investor need to put into UK shares for a £700 monthly passive income?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how, starting from nothing, an investor could aim to build a sizeable monthly passive income stream by…

Read more »

Google office headquarters
Growth Shares

The 2025 stock market sell-off: why now’s the time to consider buying ‘Magnificent 7’ growth stocks

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Many of the ‘Magnificent 7’ are currently down 15% or more from their highs. And Edward Sheldon believes it’s time…

Read more »