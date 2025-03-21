Member Login
Are BAE Systems shares still a bargain near a 52-week high?

Are BAE Systems shares still a bargain near a 52-week high?

Charlie Carman evaluates where BAE Systems shares could go next as geopolitical turmoil drives global military expenditure to record levels.

Charlie Carman
Charlie formerly worked at the Bank of England and is a qualified lawyer with expertise in intellectual property and technology disputes. He currently writes on a freelance basis, specialising in financial markets and investing.
Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

BAE Systems (LSE:BA.) shares thrive in an uncertain world. With Ukraine’s future tragically hanging in the balance and the Trump Administration calling into question NATO’s Article 5 on collective defence, many investors are flocking to shares in Europe’s largest military contractor.

But after skyrocketing nearly 250% in five years, is the BAE Systems share price still good value? Or is the FTSE 100 aerospace and defence company now an expensive stock to buy as it changes hands near a record high?

Here’s my take.

War footing

According to the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), global defence spending exploded last year to an eye-watering $2.46trn. While the international post-war order crumbles, defence contractors have a key role to play in rearmament efforts.

BAE Systems shares are well-positioned to benefit from rising government demand. The company’s core offering is heavy-duty military apparatus, including fighter jets, naval vessels, armoured vehicles, missile launchers, and munitions.

Understandably, ESG-conscious investors will have ethical concerns about investing in a weapons manufacturer. However, in an increasingly insecure environment, I believe that debate is becoming more nuanced. After all, BAE Systems makes a massive contribution to national (and international) security.

Sales breakdown

Digging into the firm’s revenue, four countries emerge as the lifeblood of the business.

CountryPercentage of FY24 sales
United States44%
United Kingdom26%
Saudi Arabia10%
Australia4%
Other international markets16%

In three of those markets — the UK, Saudi Arabia, and Australia — defence expenditure is expected to rise further. The sticking point’s the crucial US market. Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) are putting the Pentagon’s military budget under the microscope. At first glance, this could be a potential headache for BAE Systems shareholders.

Most of the cuts thus far may be politically inspired, focusing on diversity initiatives and academic research. That said, the share prices of leading US defence stocks, such as Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman, have suffered as a consequence.

By contrast, the BAE Systems share price continues to surge, thanks to the group’s more diversified geographic footprint and smaller reliance on US government contracts. Nonetheless, it’s worth watching developments on this front closely.

A premium valuation, with justification

Trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio above 26, BAE Systems shares certainly aren’t the cheapest FTSE 100 stock. But I think there are solid reasons for the high multiple.

In its FY24 results, the business excelled across a multiple metrics. Some highlights included an £8bn uptick in the order backlog to £77.8bn, operating profit growth of 4% to nearly £2.7bn, and a 10% hike in the dividend per share to 33p. In short, it’s a company in great financial health.

Growth opportunities are abundant too. Advances in artificial intelligence are increasingly shaping the group’s defence strategies and the acquisition of Ball Aerospace last year has strengthened the firm’s capabilities in the space sector.

A downside of this takeover was an increase in net debt from £2.4bn to £6.8bn, which leaves the balance sheet in a weaker position. This increase in leverage is a risk for investors to monitor.

Overall though, I still see good value in the share price today and think it’s worth considering. I’ll continue to be a happy shareholder for the foreseeable future.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Carman has positions in BAE Systems and Lockheed Martin. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems and Lockheed Martin. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

