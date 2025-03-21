Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » US Stock » £10k invested in Nvidia stock at the start of the year is currently worth…

£10k invested in Nvidia stock at the start of the year is currently worth…

Jon Smith explains why Nvidia stock has fallen since January and mulls over if this is a short-term dip or the start of something larger.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London. He specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations.
Published
| More on:

Image source: NVIDIA

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It has been a crazy start to the year for Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock for multiple reasons. If investors had put £10k in the stock at the beginning of January, they would likely have felt confident that the sharp share price appreciation from the past year could continue. Reality doesn’t always play out that way, with some events hitting a stock hard out of nowhere.

In the red

Nvidia shares started the year just above $134, and it is currently at $120. This reflects a 10.6% fall over the space of just under three months. This means the £10k would currently be worth £8,940. Even with this, the share price is still up 32% over the last year.

At the end of January, the stock fell following the breaking news about DeepSeek. The AI model out of China caught headlines due to the reported low cost needed to build and train it. As a result, AI-related shares like Nvidia dipped lower, with investors concerned about the sky-high valuations previously being factored in.

After this move, another hit came later in February, when President Trump started making tariff threats. Nvidia has global exposure in terms of manufacturing and sales, so any tariffs with Mexico, Canada, China, or the EU would negatively impact operations. Even though nothing material has come into effect right now, the uncertainty around tariffs was enough to spook some investors.

Points to consider

Even though the unrealised loss in a short space of time isn’t great, it’s important to consider this relative to other benchmarks. For example, the Nasdaq index is down 8% over the same period. Fellow big tech names like Apple (down 13.8%) and Microsoft (down 8%) can also be used as barometers. When I look at this all together, I can see that Nvidia’s performance is broadly in line with the rest of the market.

Of course, no one can predict what will happen with tariffs, and I see this as a company-specific risk for Nvidia going forward. Rising competition in the sector is another concern some might have.

When I consider where things could go from here, it’s key to remember what caused the long-term rally in Nvidia shares to begin a couple of years back. It was the fact that it was at the front of AI innovation and development. I’d argue that this is still the case. The adoption of products and software still isn’t that high, with developments in the sector happening at a rapid pace.

I feel this means that the fall in the past couple of months is more of a blip rather than the end of the story. There’s a lot of potential for the company to still grow and deliver high profits for shareholders. So when I look at it with a long-term lens, I believe the stock is worth considering.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any share mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on US Stock

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

Top US dividend shares to consider in April

| Mark Hartley

As the last remnants of winter slowly fade away, Mark Hartley is looking for promising dividend shares from across the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I think these shares could skyrocket if the US stock market enters a new bull run

| Dr. James Fox

The US stock market has dipped, and this has impacted some shares more than others. Dr James Fox highlights several…

Read more »

Investing Articles

As Warren Buffett ramps up investments in Japan’s trading houses, here’s what I’m doing

| Stephen Wright

Most investors can’t do what Warren Buffett is doing right now. But Stephen Wright thinks the best thing is to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway stock is surging… here’s why

| Dr. James Fox

Concerns about US exceptionalism and a significant holding in falling Apple aren’t holding Berkshire Hathaway stock back. Dr James Fox…

Read more »

Investing Articles

What’s going on with Nvidia stock?

| Dr. James Fox

Nvidia stock has slumped, and it seems that CEO Jensen Huang may have lost the Midas touch after his AI…

Read more »

Investing Articles

What’s going on with the Tesla share price now?

| Dr. James Fox

It’s been a terrible few weeks for Elon Musk’s net worth with the Tesla share price falling by more than…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Why is Apple stock lagging the S&P 500 in 2025?

| Ben McPoland

Our writer is wondering whether now might be an opportune time to snap up shares of the largest company in…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Stock market correction! 1 growth share down 53% to consider buying now

| Ben McPoland

This writer highlights a growth stock that has hit a rough patch in recent weeks. Here's why it might be…

Read more »