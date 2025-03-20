Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway stock is surging… here’s why

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway stock is surging… here’s why

Concerns about US exceptionalism and a significant holding in falling Apple aren’t holding Berkshire Hathaway stock back. Dr James Fox explains why.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is a freelance investment writer for the Fool UK. He also contributes to business and economics publications, having previously worked as a staff writer and editor. James has a PhD in development studies and has contributed to academic work on global supply chains. He also manages his own investment portfolio.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) shares have been a beacon of stability in an otherwise turbulent market. While the S&P 500 has slumped 10% from its all-time high, Berkshire’s stock has surged, hitting record highs. This performance is no accident. It’s the result of a combination of strategic foresight, robust earnings, and a disciplined investment approach. So, here’s why Berkshire Hathaway shares are continuing to attract investors despite trading at all-time highs.

Record cash and strategic positioning

One of the most striking aspects of Berkshire’s recent performance is its record cash reserves. These now stand at an astonishing $334.2bn. This massive war chest has been built up over the past year, as Warren Buffett and his team sold off significant holdings in companies like Apple and Bank of America. While some analysts have questioned the wisdom of holding such a large cash position, it has proven to be a masterstroke in the current market environment.

Buffett’s strategy of maintaining a substantial cash reserve allows Berkshire to capitalise on market downturns by acquiring undervalued assets. And while the market has largely returned to levels seen before Donald Trump’s election, some stocks have slumped. And it’s these corrections and retracements that may be presenting Berkshire with buying opportunities. Interestingly, however, Buffett’s most recent purchases have been in Japan.

The business is outperforming

Berkshire’s recent financial results have also contributed to its stock surge. The company reported a 71% increase in fourth-quarter operating earnings. This was driven by higher interest rates — improving returns on US Treasuries — and a significant improvement in its insurance operations. Insurance investment income rose by 48%. Meanwhile underwriting earnings saw a notable uptick, particularly from subsidiaries like GEICO.

These strong earnings underscore the resilience of Berkshire’s diversified business model, which includes insurance, energy, and transportation sectors. This diversification has helped the company weather market volatility and deliver consistent returns to shareholders. What’s more, the huge cash reserves add to this diversification.

A track record

Despite the massive cash pile, Buffett has reiterated that Berkshire remains heavily invested in equities. And not just any stocks, but particularly in American companies with significant international operations. This long-term focus on stocks aligns with Buffett’s belief in the enduring value of well-run businesses, even in uncertain times.

What’s more, Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway have a pretty good track record. With six decades of outperformance based on an evolving strategy that puts America first, investors likely have a lot of confidence in the conglomerate.

There’s no dip to buy

Buffett tells us to be greedy when others are fearful and vice versa. Ironically, that could mean avoiding surging Berkshire shares. However, investors seem keen to buy Berkshire shares and back Buffett to buy the dip elsewhere on the market.

However, Berkshire Hathaway isn’t a risk-free investment. Risks including leadership succession post-Buffett, limited tech exposure, and sensitivity to interest rate cycles. Its concentrated equity investments, primarily in five companies, amplify exposure to market fluctuations. Additionally, environmental disasters, cyber risks, and potential declines in insurance profits pose challenges.

Nonetheless, it’s a risk millions of investors are willing to take. In fact, I’ve just topped up on my position.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. James Fox has positions in Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

British Isles on nautical map
Investing Articles

2 beaten-down UK shares I’m avoiding in today’s stock market

| Ben McPoland

This pair of well-known UK shares from the FTSE 250 index are trading for pennies. Here's why I'm giving them…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how many British American Tobacco shares I need for £1,500 a year in passive income

| Ben McPoland

Our writer is wondering whether he should increase his position in this FTSE 100 passive income stock that's up 32%…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could buying Nvidia stock now be like buying Amazon for pennies in 2000?

| Christopher Ruane

History isn't a predictor as to what happens next in the stock market, but our writer thinks it can still…

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

Down 73%, can the ITM Power share price ever recover?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane sees a lot to like about ITM Power, but reckons the share price is where it is for…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

The Prudential share price continues its recovery after 2024 profits rise 10%. Where’s it heading this year?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley considers the investment case for Prudential after positive 2024 full-year results could prompt further share price growth in…

Read more »

Investing Articles

As Warren Buffett ramps up investments in Japan’s trading houses, here’s what I’m doing

| Stephen Wright

Most investors can’t do what Warren Buffett is doing right now. But Stephen Wright thinks the best thing is to…

Read more »

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

Down 20% since February despite excellent 2024 results, is IAG’s share price set to soar again?

| Simon Watkins

IAG’s share price tumbled recently on factors that look speculative to me, so a bargain might be in view. To…

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Investing Articles

This re-energised FTSE 250 ultra-high-yield star looks packed with value to me now!

| Simon Watkins

A big reorganisation is under way at this FTSE 250 firm, which is already seeing good results. It also delivers…

Read more »