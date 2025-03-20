Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » This re-energised FTSE 250 ultra-high-yield star looks packed with value to me now!

This re-energised FTSE 250 ultra-high-yield star looks packed with value to me now!

A big reorganisation is under way at this FTSE 250 firm, which is already seeing good results. It also delivers a high yield and looks full of value to me.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:
Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 250 investment manager formerly known as abrdn has not only added a few more vowels to its name recently. The newly-renamed aberdeen group (LSE: ABDN) has also turned a 2023 £6m IFRS loss before tax into a 2024 £251m profit.

According to the 4 March results, this included an adjusted operating profit of £255m against last year’s £249m. It also incorporated a £92m gain on the sale of its European private equity business and a 34% drop in restructuring expenses to £100m.

This restructuring focuses on cutting costs (mainly in middle management) and improving product offerings for clients.

I think the key risk here is that this restructuring falters at some point for some reason. That said, the firm now targets increasing profit by 18% within two years.

A passive income machine

I bought shares in the firm after its demotion from the FTSE 100 in September 2023. This automatically triggered heavy selling from tracker funds and those only able to invest in top-tier stocks.

As a share’s yield moves in the opposite direction to its price, this meant a huge rise in its dividend return. Looking at its dividend history and financials, I thought it highly likely that aberdeen would keep paying 14.6p a year.

After all, it had done so every year since 2020, including during another stint in the FTSE 250 in 2022. And analysts forecast it would continue to pay 14.6p in annual dividends from 2024-2027.

It did precisely that this year, which gives a yield on the current £1.74 share price of 8.4%. By comparison, the average FTSE 250 yield is 3.4% and the FTSE 100’s is 3.5%.

So, investors considering a £10,000 holding in the firm would make £13,096 after 10 years if the yield averaged the same. After 30 years on the same basis, this would rise to £113,200.

The total value of the aberdeen stake would be £123,200 by then. This would generate £10,349 a year in annual passive income by that point!

It is important to note that these returns are also based on the dividends being reinvested back into the stock. This is a standard investment practice known as ‘dividend compounding’.

Could there be a share price bonus too?

I never expected to make much money quickly on a rising aberdeen share price as well as on the dividends. But this has happened and there is much more room for appreciation in my view.

The firm’s 0.6 price-to-book ratio is very undervalued compared to its competitors’ average of 2.2. These comprise RIT Capital Partners at 0.7, M&G at 1.4, Bridgepoint Group at 2.7, and Legal & General at 4.1.

aberdeen group’s 13.2 price-to-earnings ratio is also very undervalued against its 41.5 peers’ average. And the same applies to its 2.3 price-to-sales ratio compared to the 3l.8 average of its competitors.

The discounted cash flow analysis I ran to ascertain the stock’s fair value shows it is currently 48% undervalued. Therefore, its fair value is £3.35, although market vagaries might push it lower or higher.

As I already have a large position in aberdeen from a much lower price, I will stick with that. However, if I did not have this, I would buy the stock as quickly as possible for its big yield and major share price potential.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in Legal & General Group Plc, M&g Plc, and aberdeen group. The Motley Fool UK has recommended M&g Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Could buying Nvidia stock now be like buying Amazon for pennies in 2000?

| Christopher Ruane

History isn't a predictor as to what happens next in the stock market, but our writer thinks it can still…

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

Down 73%, can the ITM Power share price ever recover?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane sees a lot to like about ITM Power, but reckons the share price is where it is for…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

The Prudential share price continues its recovery after 2024 profits rise 10%. Where’s it heading this year?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley considers the investment case for Prudential after positive 2024 full-year results could prompt further share price growth in…

Read more »

Investing Articles

As Warren Buffett ramps up investments in Japan’s trading houses, here’s what I’m doing

| Stephen Wright

Most investors can’t do what Warren Buffett is doing right now. But Stephen Wright thinks the best thing is to…

Read more »

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

Down 20% since February despite excellent 2024 results, is IAG’s share price set to soar again?

| Simon Watkins

IAG’s share price tumbled recently on factors that look speculative to me, so a bargain might be in view. To…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

These 5 FTSE growth stocks are stinking out my SIPP! Time to sell?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is happy with the performance of his Self-Invested Personal Pension but unfortunately five growth stocks are casting along…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Top Stocks

5 S&P 500 ‘sell-off stocks’ Fools have added to their watchlist

| The Motley Fool Staff

The S&P 500 recently dropped by around 9% in the course of just one month, creating plenty of buying opportunities…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’m buying more of this beaten-down FTSE 250 stock before it takes off!

| Mark Hartley

FTSE 250 tech company Kainos Group is near its five-year low and looks primed for a recovery this year. This…

Read more »