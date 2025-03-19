Member Login
What’s going on with the Tesla share price now?

It’s been a terrible few weeks for Elon Musk’s net worth with the Tesla share price falling by more than 50%. Dr James Fox explains why.

Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is a freelance investment writer for the Fool UK. He also contributes to business and economics publications, having previously worked as a staff writer and editor. James has a PhD in development studies and has contributed to academic work on global supply chains. He also manages his own investment portfolio.
Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

The Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) share price has slumped in recent months, outpacing peers amid a tech sell-off. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 have both tumbled, driven by concerns over rising interest rates, a stronger US dollar, and overvaluation of tech stocks. However, Tesla, once a market darling, has been particularly hard-hit, with its shares plummeting 15.4% on 10 March alone. It’s now down more than 50% from its highs.

Is Musk getting distracted by DOGE?

One of the key factors behind Tesla’s decline is Elon Musk’s increasing involvement in Washington. To start, Musk’s endorsement of Donald Trump and his role in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) have raised concerns about his focus on Tesla. Investors are wondering how he can continue to run Tesla, along with SpaceX, The Boring Company, X, and others, while trying to reduce federal spending.

What’s more, Musk’s affiliation with the current divisive administration appears to be having a negative impact on brand image. A CNN poll revealed that approximately 53% of respondents had a negative view of Musk, compared to 35% who held a positive opinion. This decline in brand perception is further evidenced by protests at Tesla showrooms and a broader consumer shift away from the brand in politically divided regions.

However, I still love my Model Y.

BYD’s market-moving news

Adding to Tesla’s woes, Chinese electric vehicle (EV) giant BYD has unveiled a groundbreaking super-fast charging system. BYD’s new ‘Super E-Platform’ can charge vehicles in just five minutes, offering a range of 250 miles. That’s at least twice as fast as Tesla’s Superchargers.

This innovation, coupled with BYD’s plans to build 4,000 ultra-fast charging stations across China, has positioned the company as a formidable rival to Tesla. Remember, China is a huge market for Tesla too. BYD’s announcement sent its shares to an all-time high, while Tesla’s stock continued to slide, reflecting investor concerns about Tesla’s ability to maintain its competitive edge.

Analysts are losing their conviction

Analysts have also downgraded Tesla’s delivery forecasts, citing weak sales in key markets like China and Europe. UBS lowered its 2025 delivery estimate to 1.7m vehicles, further dampening investor sentiment. Despite Musk’s reassurances and optimism about Tesla’s long-term prospects, the company’s stock remains under pressure, with its market value now at $845bn. This is still higher than traditional automakers but increasingly questioned by investors.

Of course, Tesla doesn’t want to be seen as an automaker. It wants to be a valued as a tech company. Tesla expects to lead in autonomous driving and ride hailing, although it’s already lagging peers like Waymo. It’s also hoping to lead in robotics, but there’s very little tangible to go on.

Personally, I’d like to see Tesla succeed. Like Musk or not, the company has continually pushed the boundaries of modern technology. However, I can’t buy the stock. The valuation — 90 times forward earnings — is simply far too high. I also expect some further declines in sales.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

