The Eurasia Mining (EUA) share price is up 181% this year! What's going on?

The Eurasia Mining (LSE:EUA) share price has had a simply stunning 2025 so far. What’s going on — and is it time for our writer to buy some shares?

Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

Imagine investing £20,000 at the start off January and it now being worth over £56,000! That is the growth some investors in Eurasia Mining (LSE: EUA) have seen in under three months, thanks to the share price soaring 181% since the turn of the year.

Over five years, though, the share price has tumbled 64%.

Looking back even further (I am a long-term investor, after all), the share has traded in pennies since before the turn of the century, but in the years leading up to that, had been trading north of a couple of pounds per share.

So, while Eurasia has boomed in 2025, over the long term, it has destroyed significant value for shareholders.

What is going on – and has the tide turned?

A new year, a new geopolitical environment

The tide has turned in one way.

Eurasia has spent the past several years looking for a buyer for its key assets, which are mining sites in Russia.

That process had been going at a slow pace. Eurasia had raised some cash along the way, without which its ability to continue as a going concern would be doubtful.

The past several months have seen a shift in the international geopolitical environment, with the potential of Russia being better integrated once more into the global financial system than it has been since it launched its full-scale war on Ukraine.

That could make it easier for Eurasia to find a buyer for its assets, or potentially a way to utilise them itself.

Zero substantial company news, yet a 181% share price rise

Still, is that on its own enough to explain the 181% increase in the share price seen so far this year?

The answer appears to be yes, which suprises me.

Eurasia has not issued any substantive news updates this year. To date, there is no change in the known progress of the company’s attempts to offload its assets than there was at the end of last year.

As far as I can tell, the soaring share price reflects investor hopes that a changing geopolitical reality and its implications for international investment in Russia will help the company unlock value from its mining assets – but no concrete agreed sale plan as of yet.

I’m going nowhere near this share

The Eurasia Mining share price is still in pennies and this year’s performance has certainly grabbed my attention.

But I have no plans to invest. The price increase feels speculative to me in the absence of any concrete news about progress towards an asset sale.

Eurasia’s mining rights could potentially be valuable in the right hands. Combined with the speculative atmosphere, that could potentially push the share price even higher from here.

But as an investor, I see a loss-making company with a weak balance sheet, no commercial revenues to speak of, a large geographic concentration of risk, and – as of now at least – no confirmed exit plan for selling its assets.

I would not touch Eurasia shares with a bargepole right now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

