Christopher Ruane weighs some pros and cons of a high-yield FTSE 100 share he believes investors should consider for their portfolio.

Is this the FTSE 100’s best dividend share?

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Like many investors, I appreciate a good blue-chip income share tucked away in my portfolio, quietly generating passive income streams year after year. One FTSE 100 share I own has a stellar track record when it comes to dividends.

Could it be the best FTSE 100 share for an income investor to consider?

High yield but a mixed share price track record

The share in question is British American Tobacco (LSE: BATS). Its dividend yield stands at 7.5%.

That is some distance from being the highest yield in the FTSE 100 index. Phoenix Group (LSE: PHNX) yields 9.2% and this week announced another increase in its annual dividend per share.

Still, British American’s yield puts it among the higher-yielding shares in the index even if it is not top of the board. At a 7.5% yield, £20k invested today would hopefully earn an investor £1,500 in passive income annually.

Outstanding track record of dividend growth

In reality, the passive income could be even higher than £1,500 each year.

British American has grown its dividend per share annually for decades. It has committed to keep doing so. As dividends are key to the investment case, I think the board sees this progressive dividend policy as being of primary importance.

A few other FTSE 100 members, such as Diageo and Spirax, have longer streaks of annual dividend growth. But, again, British American is among the index’s best-performing shares on this metric. Phoenix, incidentally, has grown its dividend over each of the last few years, but cut it less than a decade ago.

Mixed long-term income outlook

No dividend is ever guaranteed to last.

While British American’s track record of regular annual raises is impressive, it is not necessarily indicative of what to expect in future.

The business is highly cash generative. British American owns premium brands like Lucky Strike that give it pricing power. The addictive nature of nicotine also means that British American has pricing power. It has other strengths too, including a global distribution network.

But there is a big caveat here – cigarette demand is declining in many markets. While non-cigarette products like vapes may help British American offset that to some extent, the long-term volume outlook remains unclear – as does the question of whether profit margins can come anything close to, let alone match, those of cigarettes.

An income share to consider, with risks

That matters because it could impact cash flows at the FTSE 100 firm.

If that happens, it could mean the dividend comes under review. Rival Imperial Brands slashed its payout per share in 2020. British American could yet be forced to do the same at some point in future.

So, while its yield and record of dividend growth put it in the top tier of FTSE 100 dividend shares as far as I am concerned, there are significant risks here.

Based on that, I do not think that British American is definitely the best dividend share in the FTSE 100.

One of the best? Maybe.

I do see significant attractions. I continue to see this as a share income-focussed investors should consider.