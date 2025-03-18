The 5 most popular FTSE 100 shares on the AJ Bell trading platform

Our writer’s been looking at the FTSE 100’s most bought stocks on one particular investment platform. And he’s heartened by one of the choices.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Between 1 January and 28 February, the top five FTSE 100 shares with AJ Bell’s clients were (in order) Glencore, Phoenix Group Holdings, Taylor Wimpey, JD Sports Fashion (LSE:JD.), and SSE. The list is based on the net inflows of funds so it also takes into account those selling each stock.

In my opinion, it’s never a good idea to buy shares just because they are popular with others. There’s no substitute for doing your own research. After all, how do I know that those backing a particular stock have taken the time to study the company’s prospects and those of the industry in which it operates? However, league tables of popular shares can be a good starting point for picking shares.

Bargain hunting

Four of the stocks are currently (17 March) trading within 6% of their 52-week lows. It looks to me as though investors are seeking out bargains.

Stock Share price (pence) 52-week low (pence) % above 52-week low Glencore 321 309 3.9 Phoenix Group Holdings 568 473 20.0 Taylor Wimpey 113 107 5.6 JD Sports Fashion 74 71 4.2 SSE 1,521 1,447 5.1 Source: London Stock Exchange / data at lunchtime on 17 March 2025

JD Sports is the closest to its one-year low. And to be honest, I’m pleased that it’s on the list. That’s because I already own shares in the sports leisure retailer. I first bought them in the summer of 2024. Two profit warnings later, I’m now sitting on a large paper loss. At the time, I thought they were a bit of a bargain. Now, I think they are even more so.

And if I’d some spare cash, I’d buy more.

Pros and cons

For the year ending 1 February 2025 (FY25), the company’s expecting a profit before tax and exceptional items of £915m-£935m. If this proves to be correct, earnings per share (EPS) will be around 12.2p. And this implies a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 5.95.

On 31 May 2024, when the company published its FY24 results, it reported EPS of 10.45p. Then, its P/E ratio was 12.2.

If the company was valued on the same basis today, its share price would more than double.

But the outlook for retailers, particularly in the UK, looks uncertain. The economy appears fragile and inflation is still above the Bank of England’s target. Also, JD Sports’ dividend is tiny.

However, the group has recently expanded into the US and Europe so it’s less exposed to the UK than previously.

And despite facing fierce competition, the company managed to increase its margin during the third quarter. This tells me that the brand remains strong. It didn’t engage in discounting over the Christmas period yet saw an increase in like-for-like sales, compared to 2023.

A quick look at the others

At 10.8%, Phoenix Group’s shares are the furthest away from their 52-week low. This has been helped, in part, by yesterday’s upgrade to its 2025-2026 earnings forecasts. Another reason for its popularity could be its generous dividend. Based on the amount declared for 2024, it’s yielding a very impressive 9.3%.

At 8.4%, Taylor Wimpey’s the next best. I reckon those buying the stock are confident of a housing market recovery.

As with all miners, Glencore’s earnings are at the mercy of volatile commodity prices. To address what they believe is an under-appreciation of what the group’s worth, its directors are threatening to move its listing to the US.

Finally, with its emphasis on renewable energy, SSE is hoping to benefit from the transition to net zero.