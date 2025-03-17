Prediction: in 12 months, the easyJet share price might be…

Here are the latest analyst forecasts for the easyJet share price. Will the travel stock take off to the skies in 2025 or come crashing down?

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Since 2025 kicked off, the easyJet (LSE:EZJ) share price hasn’t delivered the best of performances. However, looking at the latest analyst forecasts, it seems institutional sentiment’s becoming increasingly bullish, with one analyst predicting the stock could climb to as high as 900p over the next 12 months!

So what’s behind this 80% potential jump? And should investors be considering the short-haul airliner for their portfolios?

Firm-wide double-digit growth

Despite having a rocky few years, easyJet’s business appears to be back on track. Its latest quarterly results for the three months ending in December showed a massive improvement in pre-tax losses, which landed at £61m compared to £126m over the same period a year ago. At the same time, top-line performance surged, with double-digit growth reported across all segments.

Leading the charge is the group’s Holiday division, with sales rising by 36% to £247m and a 39% boost to pre-tax profits landing at £43m. And management anticipates this momentum will continue into 2025 with an expected 25% boost to customer growth.

Overall, easyJet anticipates hitting £709m in pre-tax profits by the end of its 2025 fiscal year – a 16% increase compared to performance in 2024. But is that enough to warrant a near doubling of the share price, as suggested by some forecasts?

While a lot has to go right for the easyJet share price to deliver such impressive gains, it’s not a completely wild expectation. After all, the shares are currently trading at a dirt cheap forward price-to-earnings ratio of just 7. That’s around half of the group’s five-year average, suggesting the stock’s presently underappreciated by investors.

What could go wrong?

Not every analyst following this business is as optimistic. And of the 19 following easyJet, the average consensus forecast is for the share price to reach 700p by this time next year. That’s still a pretty solid 42% potential rise. But, like all predictions, nothing’s set in stone.

As a business, easyJet’s bottom line is highly sensitive to the price of oil since it’s a primary ingredient of jet fuel. In recent weeks, oil prices have been falling. But should that trend reverse, profit margins are likely to start getting squeezed.

Similarly, if economic conditions worsen across the UK and Europe, passenger volumes may stumble as fewer families venture on holidays. And combined, these headwinds could cause easyJet to fall short of its £709m pre-tax profit target.

Time to buy?

The depressed valuation, paired with improved financials, certainly makes easyJet an attractive investment proposition. And it’s a business I’ve slowly been warming up to. However, personally, I believe there are other opportunities to be back elsewhere that offer similar growth potential at lower risk levels.

So easyJet isn’t a business I’m rushing to buy right now. But for investors seeking exposure to the travel industry, this business might be worth a closer look.