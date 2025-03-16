Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » If a 50-year-old puts £750 a month into a SIPP, here’s what they could have by retirement

If a 50-year-old puts £750 a month into a SIPP, here’s what they could have by retirement

Investing £750 in a SIPP each month could generate a pension pot worth anywhere between £259,528 and £602,410 in just 15 years! Here’s how.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Investment Analyst - Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 2 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investing within a Self Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) is one of the most effective ways to build retirement wealth. A regular savings plan paired with a sound investment strategy are key steps to build a large nest egg. However, by leveraging the tax advantages of this special investment account, the wealth-building process can be put on steroids.

So let’s break down how effective this strategy can be for a 50-year-old investor putting aside £750 each month.

Crunching the numbers

It’s important to remember that when it comes to investing, there are never any guarantees. However, a proper investment strategy can reasonably be expected to generate an annual return of around 8-10%. At least that’s what the overall stock market has historically provided.

Assuming a 50-year-old investor is aiming to retire at 65, investing £750 each month at this rate would yield a portfolio worth between £259,528 and £310,853. That’s not bad. But watch what happens when we introduce the SIPPs most powerful feature – tax relief.

The amount of relief received depends on the income tax bracket. But let’s assume an investor is paying the Basic rate, resulting in a tax relief of 20%. That means for every £750 added to a SIPP, there’s actually £937.50 worth of capital to invest. When factoring that in, an investor’s nest egg could surpass the previous figures, reaching between £324,410 and £388,566.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Building a winning strategy

As previously mentioned, the success of an investment portfolio largely depends on the success of the strategy. A badly constructed portfolio or even a well-built one that’s badly managed can yield returns that fail to reach the 8-10% target. In some cases, a portfolio might even generate losses resulting in the destruction of wealth rather than its creation.

Finding top-notch stocks to buy can be a challenging task. Even if a strong business is uncovered at a reasonable price, it may still be a poor investment, depending on an investor’s objectives and risk tolerance. Looking at my own SIPP, the strategy I’ve chosen is focused on dividend growth opportunities like Safestore Holdings (LSE:SAFE).

Self-storage enterprises are currently enduring adverse market conditions that make growth a challenge. That’s translated into pretty disappointing share price performance in recent years. But with such highly cash-generative operations, management’s busy expanding internationally and positioning itself to thrive for the eventual market recovery.

This isn’t the first time Safestore has navigated macroeconomic headwinds. And the last time, prudent capital allocation decisions resulted in a 15-year streak of dividend hikes and robust share price returns totalling 677%. That’s an annualised return of 14.6% – firmly ahead of the stock market average.

At this rate, a £750 monthly investment into a SIPP could transform into a massive £602,410 nest egg after tax relief! Of course, there’s no guarantee of a repeat performance spanning the next 15 years. And for investors seeking to capitalise on growth rather than income opportunities, Safestore could be a bad fit.

At the same time, the self-storage industry is far more competitive today, creating further challenges for management to overcome. Nevertheless, for dividend-searching SIPP investors, this is a business I think deserves a closer look.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has positions in Safestore Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Safestore Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

How much do investors need in an ISA to earn a £2,500 monthly passive income?

| Charlie Carman

Charlie Carman explores how investors could strive for £30k in tax-free passive income each year from a dividend stock portfolio.

Read more »

Investing Articles

How much would a 45-year-old need to invest in an ISA to earn a £1k monthly passive income at 65?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones looks at how much an investor would need to put away every month to build a steady passive…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 things to do ahead of the new 2025-26 ISA year

| Alan Oscroft

It's time for us all to put on our investing boots and get to work on developing our plans for…

Read more »

Older couple walking in park
Investing Articles

Is £150,000 enough to generate £1,000 a month in passive income?

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright takes a look at three UK stocks with dividend yields above 8% that passive income investors might be…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Aim to earn a £50k second income in retirement by investing just this much each month

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Even with a small monthly investment, it’s possible to earn a £50k second income with a successful investment strategy and…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

Down 22% in a month! Is this my chance to buy shares in this FTSE 100 outperformer?

| Stephen Wright

Shares in InterContinental Hotels Group have outperformed the FTSE 100 over the long term. So is a chance to buy…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How much would Tesla stock be worth if it was valued like Nvidia?

| Roland Head

The market seems to view Tesla as a tech stock rather than a car manufacturer. What could this mean for…

Read more »

Investing Articles

This ex-penny stock skyrocketed 900% in 2020! Is it about to surge again?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

This subdued hydrogen penny stock was hot in 2020, but with demand for green hydrogen rising in Europe, can the…

Read more »