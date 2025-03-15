Member Login
1 FTSE 100 stock I’ve been buying this week

The S&P 500 might be falling, but Stephen Wright has been taking advantage of an opportunity in a FTSE 100 stock in his portfolio this week.

Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
British Isles on nautical map

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

While the FTSE 100 has made a positive start to 2025, shares in Rentokil Initial (LSE:RTO) are down almost 20%. In my view, that puts them in bargain territory – and I’ve been buying as a result.

At a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 27, the stock looks expensive. But I think things could look very different a couple of years from now, which is why I’ve decided to add to my investment.

First sight: expensive

A first look at Rentokil doesn’t stand out as a bargain. It trades at a P/E ratio of 27 and – alarmingly – its earnings per share have declined from 15.3p in 2019 to 12.1p in 2024. 

That’s very much not the direction things are supposed to be going in. Especially not with the likes of Alphabet (25) and Meta (22) trading at meaningfully lower multiples while growing. 

Rentokil shares come with a bigger dividend – at today’s prices, the yield is just under 3% – but that by itself isn’t a reason to consider buying the stock. Investors should probably hope for better. 

I think, however, that there are strong reasons to believe that better things are on the horizon. And while the market focuses on the near term, I’m buying the stock for the long haul.

Margins

Rentokil’s revenues have actually been growing pretty impressively – sales have almost doubled since 2019. From an investment perspective, that’s something I can work with.

The trouble is, margins have collapsed. Five years ago, the company’s operating margin was around 14%, but this fell back to 10% in 2024 and is why earnings per share are down. 

That doesn’t sound like a lot, but margins declining at that rate means a 30% decline in profits. I think, however, the firm is on the road to recovery and this should show up in the next couple of years. 

Rentokil has been working its way through a period of higher costs after the acquisition of its US rival Terminix. But as the company integrates its new operations, I expect a recovery in profitability. 

My price target

If Rentokil can get its margins back to 15% (which I think is plausible), earnings per share should reach 21.25p. And a P/E multiple of 20 implies a share price of £4.25 – almost 33% above the current level.

Obviously, there are no guarantees. The Terminix integration is proving more difficult and more expensive than investors might have hoped and the risk is this continues and margins stay depressed.

Given the way things have gone so far, I wouldn’t rule this out. But both the dividend and the potential for revenue growth create a margin of safety in my projections that somewhat offset this risk.

My anticipated return doesn’t include either of these and a growing pest control market means this seems likely to me. So while there’s a lot of uncertainty, I think the share price more than reflects this.

Undervalued?

At a P/E multiple of 27, Rentokil shares don’t look like they’re undervalued. But I think expanding margins could make profits rise sharply over the next couple of years. 

I don’t believe this is being reflected in the share price at the moment. And I’ve been putting my money where my mouth is on this one and buying the stock for my portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Stephen Wright has positions in Rentokil Initial Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet and Meta Platforms. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

