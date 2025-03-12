Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » The Legal & General share price reacts to the group’s 2024 results

The Legal & General share price reacts to the group’s 2024 results

The Legal & General share price didn’t move much following the announcement of the company’s latest results. Our writer takes a closer look at the numbers.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying economics at university, James qualified as a chartered accountant in London. He has since held a number of senior finance positions, both in the UK and overseas.
Published
| More on:
Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Those hoping that the group’s 2024 results would kickstart the Legal & General (LSE:LGEN) share price will have been disappointed in early trading today (12 March). Investors appeared unmoved by the announcement of a 6% increase in core operating profit to £1.62bn.

But due to its complicated insurance contracts, the group’s numbers can be difficult to interpret. Looking at the results, the difference between the statutory figures (as required by accounting standards) and the management team’s preferred metrics (alternative performance measures) is particularly wide.

A confusing picture

For example, the headline in the press release refers to a 6% increase in its basic core operating earnings per share (EPS) to 20.23p. But the accounts reveal a post-tax EPS of 3.24p. And compared to 2023, the latter’s fallen by 58%.

Most of the disparity is explained by removing the investment variance, which includes one-off costs and the impact of some modelling changes as required by the bean counters.

However, this makes it extremely difficult to value the company. Depending on which figure is used, the stock’s current price-to-earnings ratio could be anywhere from a very reasonable 12, to an eye-watering 75.

Maybe that’s why there was such a muted response to the results announcement. But I think the stock continues to offer good value.

Some analysts use discounted cash flow techniques to assess companies. Due to the nature of its business, Legal & General’s already done much of the work. At 31 December, its store of future profit was £14.9bn.

This is around £500m higher than its current market-cap. And this excludes its asset management division which contributed 23% to operating profit in 2024. This business unit has $1.1trn of assets under management.

What about the dividend?

With its 8%+ yield, I suspect most investors will be keen to know whether the dividend is safe. Well, the directors have kept their promise of increasing it by 5% this year to 21.36p. They plan to raise it by 2% per annum from 2025-2027. Additionally, they intend to buy back more of the group’s shares. The company claims that between now and 2027, the cost of dividends and share purchases will be equal to around 40% of its current market-cap. Of course, dividends are never guaranteed.

Encouragingly, current trading appears to be in line with expectations. The company’s chief executive refers to “positive commercial momentum”. In particular, the group’s pension risk transfer business appears to be growing quickly. This division takes on third-party pension schemes and manages them on behalf of the members. The group’s currently pricing deals with a value of £17bn and has “further visibility” of another £27bn.

However, the group’s just as vulnerable to a ‘Trump Slump’ as the rest of us. At 31 December it had £496bn of investments on its balance sheet, including £201bn of equities. And it operates in a very competitive industry.

Overall, I think the results demonstrate that the company’s moving in the right direction. Those looking for a stock with solid growth prospects — and one offering a steady stream of reliable income — could consider adding Legal & General to their long-term portfolios.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Road trip. Father and son travelling together by car
Investing Articles

How much lower can the Tesla stock price fall as rival NIO climbs?

| Alan Oscroft

Many investors have been hoping for a Tesla stock fall for ages, to set up a nice buying opportunity. So…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£10K invested in Rolls-Royce shares in January is already worth…

| Christopher Ruane

Owning Rolls-Royce shares this year has been highly rewarding for shareholders. Did this writer make a mistake not buying any…

Read more »

Growth Shares

At what point should I buy the dip on the S&P 500?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through the reasons behind the fall in the S&P 500 and explain when he expects to step…

Read more »

Investing Articles

After falling 12% in a month, is this world-class FTSE blue-chip the best share to buy today?

| Harvey Jones

Credit data giant Experian has been caught up in recent stock market volatility and Harvey Jones wonders if it's the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

It’s time to get a sense of perspective about the recent Tesla stock price drop

| James Beard

Large swings in the Tesla stock price have made the headlines over the past few months. But our writer thinks…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 12% in a month! This FTSE 250 stock is still cheap with a P/E of just 11 and yields 8%+!

| Harvey Jones

The aberdeen share price is finally starting to kick on and Harvey Jones takes a closer look at whether this…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I bought Lloyds shares in June and September 2023 – here’s what they’re worth now

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones wasn't expecting fireworks when he bought Lloyds shares but they've put on a pretty good show and he…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

Of all UK stocks, I think this could be the most undervalued…

| Dr. James Fox

UK stocks are a great place to look for undervalued investment opportunities, but I feel this one has to be…

Read more »