Looking for ISA bargains? 2 FTSE 250 shares that are too cheap for me to ignore

Looking for ISA bargains? 2 FTSE 250 shares that are too cheap for me to ignore

Looking for the best cheap FTSE 250 shares to buy in a Stocks and Shares ISA? Here are two that have caught my eye in recent sessions.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Stock markets continue to tumble as fears over fresh US trade tariffs grow. Despite its high concentration of UK-focused shares, the FTSE 250 index is now — at 19,786 points — down around 600 points over the past week.

It’s gloomy out there, as worries about economic stagnation and reignited inflation gather pace. I wouldn’t be surprised if share indexes keep falling in the near term.

Yet I’m not planning to stop buying UK shares, trusts, and funds for my portfolio. In fact, I’m keeping my eye out for bargains as spooked investors sell up. Purchasing quality shares at knock-down prices today can supercharge my returns when the market eventually recovers.

Here are two from the FTSE 250 that I’m currently considering buying for my Stocks and Shares ISA.

TBC Bank

TBC Bank (LSE:TBCG) — like any financial services company — is vulnerable to a sharp slowdown in the global economy. But I believe this is more than reflected in the rock-bottom valuation of its shares.

For 2025, it trades on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 5.5 times. And its P/E-to-growth (PEG) ratio is 0.3, created by City predictions of a 20% bottom-line rise. Any reading below one indicates that a share is undervalued.

Meanwhile, TBC’s forward dividend yield is 6.4%, adding a sweetenener for value investors.

This FTSE 250 share offers banking services in Eurasia. It generates the lion’s share from Georgia, and following recent expansion also has operations in Uzbekistan.

Financial product penetration in these territories is low. And with both economies growing strongly, demand for banking services is similarly soaring.

TBC’s loan book and deposits grew 14.2% and 8.1% respectively in 2024 (at constant currencies). As a consequence, net profit rose 14.7% year on year to 1.3bn Georgian lari.

Given its huge addressable markets — and the strong progress it’s making to digitalise its operations — I think TBC could be one of the best bank shares to consider today.

Ibstock

I already own Ibstock (LSE:IBST) shares on my portfolio. And I’m considering upping my stake given how cheap it looks relative to predicted earnings growth.

The brickmaker is tipped to enjoy earnings growth of 27% in 2025. This leaves it trading on a forward PEG ratio of 0.6.

Though they’ve perked up in recent days, Ibstock shares are down heavily over the last four months. This reflects fears that interest rates may not fall as sharply as hoped, denting homebuyer affordability and consequently construction rates.

While this is a substantial risk, I think that — on balance — the outlook is pretty bright for the FTSE 250 company. It said last week that sales volumes so far in 2025 were up year on year, and predicted “momentum building through the year.”

This perhaps isn’t surprising given the resilience of the housing market. Fresh financials from Persimmon on Tuesday (11 March) showed net private weekly sales per outlet up 14% in the first nine weeks of the year.

While interest rate risks remain, I’m expecting conditions to remain supportive in Ibstock’s end markets as inflation moves broadly lower.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Ibstock Plc and Persimmon Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Ibstock Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

