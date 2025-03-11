Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how I’m getting ready for a stock market crash

Here’s how I’m getting ready for a stock market crash

Christopher Ruane explains some steps he is taking now to get ready for the next stock market crash, even though he does not know when it will come.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
Tabletop model of a bear sat on desk in front of monitors showing stock charts

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Looking at the recent performance of the FTSE 100 it may seem that the stock market is in rude health. Just last week, the index of leading British blue-chip shares hit a new all-time high.

Still, stepping back and considering the wider global economic and geopolitical environment, there may seem to be less cause for celebration.

Nobody knows for sure when the stock market will next crash. It could be today or it could be decades from now. But we do know from history that sooner or later, it will happen.

Rather than trying to time a crash, I am instead using my effort to prepare for one, whenever it comes.

Reviewing current holdings

Typically a stock market crash does not happen in isolation. Usually it is part of a wider economic downturn, although in some cases the crash may happen before that downturn is fully evident.

Such a downturn could mean lower profits for many companies, leading to a lower share price.

As a long-term investor, I tend not to react to the everyday shifts and turns of the stock market. But sometimes, the potential of an economic slowdown could hurt the investment case for certain shares.

So, from time to time I review the shares I already own and consider whether any of them look vulnerable to a shift in the economic currents.

As an investor, it can be easy to focus on the potential return from owning a particular company – but assessing risks is a very important part of successful long-term investing.

Making a wishlist well in advance

But while a sudden stock market downturn can mean shares falling a lot in a short time, that can present a buying opportunity.

Warren Buffett talks about investing in great businesses at attractive prices. Usually there are a bunch of great businesses I would be happy to invest in – if only I could do so at an attractive price.

A crash can throw up such prices – but sometimes only fleetingly. So I am getting ready now by updating my wishlist of shares I would like to own, if I could buy them at the right price.

This share is on my wishlist!

For example, one share I would happily buy at the right price is chipmaker Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).

The company has seen both revenues and profits soar in recent years thanks to booming demand for specialised chips as companies build their AI capabilities.

But even before that, Nvidia was well established. It has a large installed customer base, world-leading design and manufacturing skills, and lots of proprietary intellectual property.

So, if I like the business so much, why have I not yet invested?

In short, valuation.

The current price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 37 does not offer me sufficient margin of safety, I feel. After all, Nvidia faces risks ranging from uncertain medium-term demand for AI chips to the costs of heightening trade disputes.

However, the share price has been falling and while that P/E ratio is still too high for my tastes, it is getting closer to what I would see as an attractive valuation.

Nvidia is one of the names on my wishlist of shares I would consider buying if stock market turbulence drives their price far enough down.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in the FTSE 250’s Kier Group 2 years ago is now worth…

| Dr. James Fox

FTSE 250 company Kier Group slumped on Tuesday 11 March after earnings failed to impress. However, the long-term picture remains…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in BAE Systems shares just 1 month ago is already worth…

| Paul Summers

BAE Systems shares have been on fire in the last few weeks as geopolitical tensions have grown only more intense.…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 lifeboats to consider as trade tariff fears grow

| Royston Wild

Looking for safe havens as the threat of 'Trump tariffs' grows? Here are two top FTSE 100 stocks for investors…

Read more »

Investing For Beginners

Up 33% in a month, this FTSE 100 stock’s bucking the global market trend

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out one FTSE 100 company that's been performing incredibly well, even with the jitters and uncertain sentiment…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

2 under-the-radar growth stocks to consider for a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland highlights a pair of lesser-known growth stocks from the restaurant industry that might be worth considering for a…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Is it ‘party over’ for the S&P 500?

| Paul Summers

The S&P 500's having a very bad time and one stock is taking most of the blame. Will Paul Summers…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

Stock market meltdown? I’m following Warren Buffett’s golden rule

| Ben McPoland

When there's massive stock market volatility, it's always worth remembering what's arguably Warren Buffett's most famous piece of advice.

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

Should I start considering US stocks as a second income opportunity?

| Stephen Wright

As tariff fears hit the S&P 500, should Stephen Wright be looking across the Atlantic for the best shares to…

Read more »