Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 FTSE 100 lifeboats to consider as trade tariff fears grow

2 FTSE 100 lifeboats to consider as trade tariff fears grow

Looking for safe havens as the threat of ‘Trump tariffs’ grows? Here are two top FTSE 100 stocks for investors to consider.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Tension and confusion over US plans for major new trade tariffs are putting stock markets in a tailspin. The FTSE 100 leading index of shares has dropped 281 points in just over a week to 8,590 points.

This is no surprise. Tariffs often disrupt global supply chains, increase production costs, and put the dampener on consumer and business spending.

Yet the potential impact won’t be the same for all Footsie companies. New import taxes could be a major problem for Rolls-Royce, for instance, given its complex supply chains and dependence on foreign markets. Yet the impact on domestic utilities shares like National Grid could be more negligible, given their focus on the UK and the essential services they provide.

With this in mind, here are two more FTSE 100 shares to consider in the current landcape.

1. Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company‘s (LSE:CCH) non-US operations provides great protection from the threat of Washington-led trade tariffs.

Coca-Cola HBC's regional footprint
Coca-Cola HBC’s markets and market growth in 2024. Source: Coca-Cola HBC

As you can see, the business focuses its efforts on the developed and fast-growing territories of Africa and Europe. This regional mix provides an added bonus too. As you can see, substantial exposure to emerging and developing markets is supercharging sales and earnings growth.

Trade wars may have wider economic implications for Coca-Cola HBC’s markets. But I’m not expecting this to have a substantial impact on consumer demand, reflecting the star power of drinks brands like Coke, Fanta and Sprite.

I’m more concerned about the highly competitive environment that the company operates in. Pressure from the likes of PepsiCo and Nestle is a constant threat to sales volumes and margins.

That said, I’m confident that Coca-Cola HBC on balance can keep delivering the goods, supported by its packed portfolio of heabyweight labels and strong record of innovation.

2. Fresnillo

Precious metals stocks like Fresnillo (LSE:FRES) could be among the greatest beneficiaries of US-led trade tariffs.

Import taxes could elevate inflation and slow the global economy, both of which are historical price drivers for gold and silver.

The US dollar could also continue to weaken should tariffs hammer the American economy more specifically. This naturally boosts demand for dollar-denominated commodities by making them more cost effective to buy.

Estimates from the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR) illustrate the scale of the potential damage. They think fres trade wars could boost US inflation by 3.5-5% over the next two years. It also suggests US real GDP could be up to 4% lower than it would be without new tariffs.

Fresnillo isn’t completely without risk though. Silver’s used for a wide array of industrial applications, and so its demand is heavily sensitive to broader economic conditions.

But weakness here could be offset by strong investment demand for silver, reflecting the metal’s safe-haven properties. The Mexican miner’s gold sales would also likely rip even higher if the economy tanks.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Coca-Cola Hbc Ag. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Fresnillo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in the FTSE 250’s Kier Group 2 years ago is now worth…

| Dr. James Fox

FTSE 250 company Kier Group slumped on Tuesday 11 March after earnings failed to impress. However, the long-term picture remains…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in BAE Systems shares just 1 month ago is already worth…

| Paul Summers

BAE Systems shares have been on fire in the last few weeks as geopolitical tensions have grown only more intense.…

Read more »

Tabletop model of a bear sat on desk in front of monitors showing stock charts
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’m getting ready for a stock market crash

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains some steps he is taking now to get ready for the next stock market crash, even though…

Read more »

Investing For Beginners

Up 33% in a month, this FTSE 100 stock’s bucking the global market trend

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out one FTSE 100 company that's been performing incredibly well, even with the jitters and uncertain sentiment…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

2 under-the-radar growth stocks to consider for a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland highlights a pair of lesser-known growth stocks from the restaurant industry that might be worth considering for a…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Is it ‘party over’ for the S&P 500?

| Paul Summers

The S&P 500's having a very bad time and one stock is taking most of the blame. Will Paul Summers…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

Stock market meltdown? I’m following Warren Buffett’s golden rule

| Ben McPoland

When there's massive stock market volatility, it's always worth remembering what's arguably Warren Buffett's most famous piece of advice.

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

Should I start considering US stocks as a second income opportunity?

| Stephen Wright

As tariff fears hit the S&P 500, should Stephen Wright be looking across the Atlantic for the best shares to…

Read more »