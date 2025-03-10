The ISA is an incredible vehicle for building wealth. Dr James Fox explains how this tax-free wrapper can help compound wealth over the long run.

If a 32-year-old puts £1,000 a month into a Stocks and Shares ISA, here’s what they could have by retirement

Having just turned 32, I’ve been running a few thought experiments about how much money I could have at retirement age if I continue contributing to the my Stocks and Shares ISA. In short, consistent contributions and the power of compounding could make me a very wealthy individual in 30 years time. I’ve just got to stick with the plan. The same goes for any investor.

Compounding is the key

Compounding is the process where your investment earns returns, and those returns generate their own returns over time. This snowball effect accelerates wealth growth, especially over long periods. What’s more, if I’m investing through a ISA, my investments can grow without the taxman taking a cut. For example, if you invest £1,000 monthly at an average annual return of 10%, the investment could grow to approximately £2.3m by age 62. This calculation assumes consistent monthly contributions and reinvestment of returns. Not that a 10% return is guaranteed, of course, and investments can lose money as well as making it.

Diversification is important

Diversification is a cornerstone of investing, spreading risk across various assets to reduce the impact of any single investment’s poor performance. For novice investors, choosing investments can be daunting and many will favour index trackers. Tracker funds, such as those linked to a specific index, offer broad market exposure by mirroring a benchmark like the FTSE 100.

This passive approach is low-cost, simple, and ideal for those who prefer a hands-off strategy with steady growth. Alternatively, investing in singular stocks allows for targeted bets on specific companies, potentially yielding higher returns. However, this requires thorough research and a higher risk tolerance. Both approaches have merits, and the choice depends on the investor’s time, expertise, and comfort with risk.

One for consideration

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE:SMT), managed by Baillie Gifford, is one option for investors seeking exposure to disruptive, high-growth companies. The Trust’s strategy focuses on businesses harnessing technological change, with a portfolio that includes both listed and private companies.

Notable private holdings like SpaceX, Bytedance, and Stripe offer unique opportunities often inaccessible to individual investors. Historically, Scottish Mortgage has backed industry giants such as Amazon, and Google at early stages, delivering significant returns. Over the past decade, the trust’s Net Asset Value (NAV) per share — the value of the company’s investments — has surged by 381.9%, outperforming the FTSE All-World index’s 218.2% gain.

However, the trust’s significant exposure to immature, high-risk companies introduces volatility. For instance, while Nvidia has been a stellar performer, other holdings like Northvolt have struggled. Additionally, the use of debt/leverage amplifies both gains and losses, making the trust particularly adventurous.

Nonetheless, Scottish Mortgage’s low-cost structure and long-term perspective make it a good choice for investors aligned with its growth-driven philosophy to consider. Yet it’s best suited as part of a diversified portfolio, given its susceptibility to market sentiment swings.

For those comfortable with short-term volatility and seeking substantial long-term returns, Scottish Mortgage is one for further research, I believe. However, the inherent risks, including potential significant losses during market downturns, should not be overlooked. Investors must weigh these risks against the potential rewards before committing capital.

Personally, it’s a stock I hold, and may buy more of in the current unpredictable environment.